Good old-fashioned text will always have its place in content marketing, but there’s no denying the allure of content that stimulates our eyes and ears.

After listing all the most relevant social networks for content marketers, let's shift the focus to visual and audio channels.

Seeing is Believing

Visuals have always played a big part in marketing. That may have something to do with the fact that when people hear information, they typically only remember 10 percent of that content three days later. However, if a relevant image is paired with that same information, that percentage jumps to 65 percent.

Maybe we should update the adage, "a picture is worth 1000 words" to "a picture is worth 1000 impressions"?

Visual Content Marketing Channels

Below is a list of channels to get started with visual content marketing campaigns.

YouTube

Over 300 hours of video is uploaded to YouTube every minute for its 1.5 billion users to enjoy. The concept is simple: set up a channel, start uploading videos geared towards your audience.

Weebly’s YouTube strategy of publishing videos explaining how its platform can empower entrepreneurship, as well as walkthroughs of its latest features, has paid off for the company.

Here's how to get started with YouTube content marketing.

Live Video

Ever since 800,000 people tuned in to watch two people in jumpsuits put rubber bands on a watermelon, live video has taken the content marketing scene by storm. The raw and authentic connection a brand can make with its audience through live video is unmatched by every other channel on this list.

For your streams to have the most impact (whether filming from your desktop or smartphone), here’s where you should go live:

Facebook Live: Facebook’s algorithm loves live streams, pushing them towards the top of timelines to gain maximum exposure

Facebook’s algorithm loves live streams, pushing them towards the top of timelines to gain maximum exposure YouTube Live: YouTube now has a dedicated section on its homepage for live streams, with some channels streaming 24/7

YouTube now has a dedicated section on its homepage for live streams, with some channels streaming 24/7 Instagram Live: Going live on Instagram alerts your followers active in the app. Your stream also has the chance to appear on Instagram’s “Discover” page

Going live on Instagram alerts your followers active in the app. Your stream also has the chance to appear on Instagram’s “Discover” page Periscope: Since Twitter's 2015 acquisition of Periscope, Twitter users have been going live without leaving the app. The stream appears on your follower’s timelines, like any other tweet

Since Twitter's 2015 acquisition of Periscope, Twitter users have been going live without leaving the app. The stream appears on your follower’s timelines, like any other tweet Webinars: Webinars are ideal for more formal presentations. Because those tools aren’t natively integrated with social media, you’ll want to organize and promote your stream weeks in advance.

Here are some tips on live video marketing.

Twitch

With over two million creators on its network, Twitch boasts 100 million monthly viewers. Technically, it’s another live video channel — but its focus on gaming makes it worth a separate discussion.

Even if gaming has no relevance to your brand, getting your employees involved in live gaming streams every so often is an excellent way to reach the millennial market — especially if they’re good gamers.

Old Spice is one company that took Twitch seriously, hosting a three-day stream that invited viewers to “control” the life of a video game character.

The site provides some helpful articles to get started with Twitch broadcasting.

Flickr

If you have high quality or interesting images to share, Flickr is a channel worth incorporating into your content marketing strategy. Their platform has evolved well over the years, encouraging photographers to explore new content and follow other users.

RedBull uses Flickr to share imagery from their extreme sports stunts.

While it's unclear how — if at all — Verizon's acquisition of Flickr parent company Yahoo will impact the image sharing service, Verizon reps have stated they have no immediate plans to change the pricing.

Here are some tips to get started with Flickr content marketing.

Slideshare

As the name suggests, Slideshare (acquired by LinkedIn in 2012), is the place you go to share your slides. It’s a handy channel for regular event organizers who want to share presentation slides, or brands looking to explain a product or service.

HubSpot use Slideshare to explain marketing principles, social media statistics and other relevant tidbits of information.

Here's how to get started with Slideshare.

Let’s now move on to audio marketing channels.

Audio Content Marketing Channels

The rise of audio content is something marketers should read up on as their audiences increasingly search for information in that medium.

Gartner recently forecast that 30 percent of web browsing sessions will happen without a screen by 2020, with "'voice-first' interactions" taking on more of the web’s landscape.

The following list will help you start tapping into the correct audio channels.

Podcasting

Podcasting has been one of the main drivers behind the rise of audio marketing. It doesn’t take much to speak into a microphone or interview some knowledgeable people for your audience’s listening pleasure.

In fact, podcasting is one of the reasons for Foundr magazine's rapid growth. Founder Nathan Chan convinced other entrepreneurs to speak candidly on his podcast, and the rest is history.

Here are some tips to get started with podcasting.

Facebook Live Audio

The slow and steady rollout of Facebook Live Audio followed close behind Facebook Live Video's well received launch. The concept is pretty simple: it’s like streaming a live video — without the video part.

It's an ideal channel if you want to speak briefly to your Facebook audience, or if you’re looking to expand the reach of your existing podcast. Radio broadcasters, such as BBC World, have already started using the feature.

Get started with Facebook Live Audio.

Anchor

Since its launch in 2012 and revamp in 2016, Anchor has sought to be the audio blogging platform for the masses. Anchor gives you your very own station where you can publish sound bites in all forms, and export them for use across social media.

The Verge is one of many publications adopting Anchor, updating its station daily with news from the world of tech, science and culture.

Learn more about Anchor.

Alexa Skills

With well over 11 million Amazon Echos sold, you can reach your audience’s ears through the voice of Alexa, Amazon’s intelligent home helper.

By creating an Alexa Skill — which is kind of like creating an app — your audience can hear any information you can put into words.

The digital agency Authentic was quick to expand its content marketing strategy to include Alexa Skills, using it to serve daily marketing tips to its audience.

Learn how to create an Alexa Skill.

Speak Out

Consumers love the idea of saving time, and audio content allows them to do exactly that. So speak out, and allow your audience to access your content as they go about their daily lives.

Did we miss any content marketing channels? Share them in the comments section below.