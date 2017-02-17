Small tokens of affection, frequent interactions and new experiences drive customer loyalty, Accenture reports. PHOTO: Alexas Fotos

New ‘languages of loyalty’ have emerged, driven by brands experimenting with creative digital experiences — and they've changed the dynamics of customer loyalty, according to a new survey by Accenture Strategy.

The report, “Seeing Beyond the Loyalty Illusion: It’s Time you Invest more Wisely,” found organizations that stick to traditional approaches to drive loyalty “risk draining profitability and pushing customers away, even when they have the best intentions or are following their historical playbook. It’s time for organizations to take a fresh look at loyalty.”

Based on an online global survey of 25,426 consumers, the report was authored by Accenture’s Robert Wollan, Phil Davis, Fabio DeAngelis and Kevin Quiring. More than half (54 percent) of the 2,532 US consumers responding have switched loyalties in the past year and nearly 20 percent confirm their expectations around brand loyalty have completely changed.