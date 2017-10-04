Comcast turned its dubious customer experience track record around with organization-wide cultural change PHOTO: Mike Mozart

The following statement may surprise many: there's much to learn from Comcast’s customer experience team.

Comcast Leaves Customer Experience Blunders Behind

Members of the Comcast CX team were refreshingly blunt about their former reputation during the CX Day event yesterday held in the flashy new Comcast Studio Xfinity flagship store in Chicago.

“We definitely weren’t, and still aren’t, perfect,” said Graham Tutton, VP Customer Insights at the Philadelphia-headquartered Comcast. Tutton cited numerous examples of the company's less than stellar customer service record, including the dubious honor of topping MSN.com’s Customer Service Hall of Shame.

But times are changing.

Comcast is growing its CX team, tackling its customer happiness with the same force that it grew its operations and prowess. With a $300 million investment in the Chicago-based region alone, it can now boast the largest net promoter score (NPS) worldwide.

Cultural Change Drives Customer Efforts

It’s not, however, the score that matters for its NPS, it’s the system. David Smith, Comcast’s VP Customer Experience, emphasized cultural change across the company's 90,000 employees was at the heart of the company's many CX efforts. “It’s an emotional thing, energizing employees on the front line.”

From monthly employee surveys to ensuring the CEO speaks to customers directly each week, working with that 90,000 person team has boosted its NPS from region to region by an average of 20 points. Without internal advocacy, people go to work with the same goals and customer-facing strategies often go awry.

By reaching across the aisle, Tutton repeated many times, you can reinvest in what makes your work matter.

Comcast's Win-Win-Win

Tutton produced an interesting result of how incremental changes make big impacts. With the processes in place over the last two years of customer experience improvements, Comcast has saved an accumulated 347 years of waiting time for their customers in the Chicago-based region alone.

From an ROI perspective, that’s money saved. From a customer perspective, that’s more time for their daily lives. From an employee perspective, that’s a win.

Most importantly, the lesson learned from Comcast is that customer experience is never finished. This is not a project with a timeline for completion, only goals reached and setbacks along the way. Without a focus on creating cultural transformation, organizations are guaranteed to see more setbacks than successes.

At CMSWire’s DX Summit conference taking place Nov. 13 to 15 in Chicago, customer-centric culture plays a massive part in understanding how to improve every aspect of the digital experience. Learn more about the DX Summit at www.dxsummit.com