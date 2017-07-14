COPC, a customer experience management consulting company based in Winter Park, Fla., had struggled for years to recommend a quality assurance monitoring system to its clients before it decided to build one itself.

COO Kathleen Jezierski remembers the client that finally put COPC on the path of software developer.

"It was a major US airline and it handled a number of different customer issues in its contact center," she told CMSWire. "It had a monitoring system but for the airline to be able to change its customer experience it needed more. So we would export the data from the monitoring system, supplement it and do analysis in Excel, which was very time consuming."

With that client engagement, the seeds of RevealCX were germinated.

Introducing RevealCX

This week the company rolled out its quality assurance monitoring system. A software-as-a-service offering, it is a Python web application built on the framework Pyramid. It offers, like others in this space do, monitoring services but as the story of the US airline customer engagement suggests, there is more to RevealCX than just that.

Most of the applications on the market today could be characterized as focusing on individual performance management. COPC opted for a different approach — one it felt its clients wanted — which was the ability to effect change in quality and the customer experience at the aggregate or corporate level.

"It is unusual for a consulting company to develop a piece of technology," Jezierski said. "We did it because we saw a gap in the market."

Surfacing Customer Issues

Kathleen Jezierski The big picture mission of RevealCX is to transform a company’s quality monitoring program from a being cost center to a system that provides benefits or value to the company, Jezierski said. It does this by aligning the results of the quality monitoring to customer satisfaction metrics and by uncovering the root causes that impact customer satisfaction in the first place. It is able to gather business intelligence and in some ad hoc cases can conduct customer research.

This is how it works: Following an interaction, the app asks, "was the customer’s issue resolved?" The answer should be from the customer's perspective, Jezierski said, not a corporate policy perspective.

If it wasn’t resolved, the app asks, "Why not: was it because of an agent issue, or because of a policy or procedure the company decided to do?"

If the answer was that it was an agent issue, that information is delivered to the appropriate person in the organization who can determine what happened. For instance, the agent might not be using the right tools to find the answer and some training is in order.

If it wasn't an agent issue, the tool goes into overdrive with its "why" questions.

"Was it a refund issue?"

"Was it a product issue?"

"Was something wrong with the batteries?"

The company provides these questions as it configures and implements the application. Each user will have its own questions about customer engagement and can customize the questions for their needs.

Back to the example: Let's say it was a refund issue. The company may find, after analysis, that a number of its customers are in fact angry about the refund policy. Now the company has a decision to make: keep the refund policy and save money, or estimate the lifetime value of the customers they are losing and decide to swallow the refund policy’s costs.

It’s the kind of decision companies make every day, said Jezierski. "The difference with RevealCX is that now they have the data to build a business case for either option."

Breaking Down the Quality Score

That business-level analysis speaks to the gap in the market that COPC first identified when it was having trouble recommending an application on the market.

RevealCX addresses the gap in other ways as well. For example, it breaks down the quality score in three ways instead of the more typical one.

The first, which is how most monitoring applications score, is end-user accuracy. This monitors how well the company is doing on metrics the customer thinks is important.

The second is business accuracy, which are metrics that are right for the business. One might be, "are we giving refunds appropriately?" Another might be, "are we properly enforcing our warranty policy?"

The third category has to do with compliance accuracy, a score most relevant to industries that face a great deal of regulation.

"We are monitoring for accuracy but across many different levels in the company," Jezierski said.