AdEspresso's CEO Massimo "Max" Chieruzzi

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Hootsuite today announced the acquisition of Facebook advertising partner AdEspresso, a company that offers a Software-as-a-Service- (SaaS) based Facebook and Instagram advertising suite. Simultaneously with that news, the social media management platform also revealed the launch of its latest tool, Hootsuite Ads.

Both endeavors are all about Hootsuite's mission to own the enterprise social spend market. Facebook, most obviously, is a key channel. "Social advertising has become a vital aspect of marketing; companies are looking for ways to reach an active, engaged audience while getting more mileage from content and advertising spend," Hootsuite CEO Ryan Holmes said.

"With AdEspresso, we're bringing our users a simple, powerful, battle-tested solution that delivers measurable ROI."

Customized Services On Facebook’s APIs

AdEspresso by Hootsuite, as it will now be called, will continue as a self-service ads management product.

As for Hootsuite Ads, it will offer enterprise-grade features and optimization services, according to the company. AdEspresso's acquisition will also allow Hootsuite to build customized services on Facebook’s open APIs, says Blake Chandlee, VP of Marketing Partnerships at Facebook.

"Millions of organizations use Facebook advertising to drive the outcomes that matter most to them," Chandlee said.

Dating site eHarmony, for example, appears to be a prime candidate for such future services. Its users are engaging daily with Facebook and Instagram, according to the site's director of Social Media, Kerianne Mellott.

"We look forward to working with Hootsuite to help us spend more efficiently and boost results," Mellott said.

A Buildup of Tools, Products and Talent

Hootsuite has been expanding its reach in enterprise social spend category via a mix of acquisitions, organic product development and a carefully curated executive suite. Last year for example, it acquired Sales Prodigy, whose mobile app is aimed at relationship building for sales professionals on platforms like Twitter and Instagram. Sales Prodigy complemented an earlier product roll out by Hootsuite, called Hootsuite Amplify.

The company has also been recruiting marketing talent in a range of disciplines, including Bob Elliott, SVP of global sales for Hootsuite, tasked with expanding global sales of its enterprise platform, Sujeet Kini as the new chief financial officer and Penny Wilson as the company's first chief marketing officer.

Today, with the acquisition of AdEspresso, Hootsuite now sits at the nexus of more than $500 million in annualized social spend.

Hootsuite did not provide the acquisition price of AdEspresso.