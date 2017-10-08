Do you ever wish you had psychic abilities to determine future industry and market trends? Me too.
- Comcast and excellent customer service have not historically gone hand in hand. Now, it's trying to put that history behind it. Candace Cui argues we have a thing or two to learn from Comcast’s customer experience team.
- "Blockchain has the potential to address some of the issues we face with digital advertising and marketing, but it is a long way from the solution some people laud it to be," said digital advertising consultant Rob Weatherhead. Find out what other industry insiders think of blockchain's potential impact on marketing.
- Encouraging a growth mindset in your team has many benefits: feedback motivates team members to learn and improve; employees grow their ability to change and adapt skills, behaviors and attitudes; teammates take inspiration through their colleague's achievements; and it builds the habit of sharing knowledge and helping others succeed.
- "The State of Enterprise Work" survey looked at what's ailing the modern workplace.
- Oracle CTO Larry Ellison delivered the keynote address at Oracle Open World and, well, he once again taunted Amazon. He also revealed a new “highly automated cybersecurity" product which complements the autonomous database he recently debuted.
- If you’re interested in further details from Oracle Open World: it expanded its AI-based Oracle Customer Experience Cloud Suite, which now targets IoT.
- As we all know, humans make the best judgment calls, but machines can do tasks faster and more efficiently. This article argues machine learning benefits both customers and employees alike.
- In other news, Sprinklr upgraded its customer Experience Cloud (EC) to includes: enhanced social listening, dozens of new customizable templates, content marketing and more.
