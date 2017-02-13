Salesforce is launching Service Cloud Einstein this morning, or rather, it is launching some parts of Service Cloud in which Einstein has been added.

Einstein, of course, is Salesforce's version of artificial intelligence (AI) for CRM and the workplace.

CEO Marc Benioff unveiled the conceptual prototype just before the start of Dreamforce last year.

Salesforce plans to have Einstein generally available in its Sales, Service Marketing, Communities and Analytics platforms eventually.

This morning's roll out of Service Cloud Einstein gives the market a taste of what the functionality will look like — and what it will be able to do.

"Einstein is democratizing AI for the contact center," Bobby Amezaga, Senior Director of product marketing for Salesforce Service Cloud tells CMSWire.

About Service Cloud Einstein

There are two components in Service Cloud Einstein thus far: Einstein Supervisor and Einstein Case Management. Einstein Case Management is still in a pilot, Amezaga said, while Einstein Supervisor is generally available.

Those distinctions, though, need a little more explanation to understand what Salesforce is actually releasing.

Robert Amezaga Case management is a very ubiquitous feature set in Service Cloud, Amezaga noted. There is a case management module for both the supervisor and the agent as well as case management for product support, customer support and the help desk.

What Salesforce has flipped the switch on is Einstein Supervisor's case management features. The other features will follow in the coming months, possibly in Salesforce's periodic releases scheduled for the summer and fall.

Salesforce Einstein Case Management

How Einstein Supervisor Works

Einstein Supervisor uses a mix of AI-powered analytics, real-time insights and smart data discovery to let contact center supervisors and managers dig underneath the current operating stats, such as queues and wait times, to find out what is really going on.

Salesforce gives the example of a service supervisor at an appliance manufacturer that receives an alert about an increase in calls coming about a specific dishwasher model. A drill down into the data shows that they all involve dishwashers made during a three-month period at one factory.

Not only does this insight help with the current service calls as they come in, but it also means the manufacturer can proactively reach out to other customers who bought dishwashers made in that factory in that same three-month period to offer a repair or replacement.

"It is easy to forget that in service there is have massive amounts of data sitting in the customer cases," Amezaga said. Once a company is able to leverage that data, it can provide a better customer experience, he said.

Similar for Einstein Case Management

Einstein Case Management is being built with a similar mix of advanced technology.

Cases will automatically be escalated and classified as they come in. The rep will be presented with the necessary information to resolve a specific case, such as an article or video, to save time. Smart routing sends the high priority cases to an available agent who knows what the case is about before the call is answered.

Salesforce, which has begun using bots to close transactions faster in other parts of its Service Cloud — one example is LiveMessage's new two-way messaging feature — also expects to add them to Einstein Case Management.

For instance, a bot could ask a customer calling about a malfunctioning networking device for the serial number on the impacted device as well as other basic information, such as the nature of the problem (ummm, it's not working!). With this information in hand, Einstein Case Management routes the call to the appropriate agent with details about the issue.

Intelligent Mobile Service

Salesforce is also announcing a third piece of news, although it is not an Einstein release: Intelligent Mobile Service. This is a field service platform built on Salesforce's Lightning platform. Briefly, the Lightning platform started out as a low-code internal app builder for employees. Later, Salesforce rebuilt Lightning on the Aura Framework to make it more suitable for developing dynamic web apps for mobile and desktop devices. It has since become the backbone of its mobile product line.

Today's news, specifically, is that Intelligent Mobile Service has new native apps for iOS and Android but the larger story is again about smarter customer service.

As it turns out in this case, you don't necessarily need Einstein to provide smarter customer service.

Salesforce gives the example of a solar panel repair request managed by Intelligent Mobile Service via one of the apps. That request is assigned to the best and nearest rep, who is provided with the customer’s history, service issue and parts required for the job. That rep then shows up at the customer's house with everything needed on the first visit.