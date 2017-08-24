Every day, in almost every press release, we're told about a "leading" software provider.
Needless to say, software vendors and their PR teams use the term "leaders" rather loosely.
Leading means you're the best. You won. And, hey, sometimes vendors do get named leaders.
Show, Don't Tell
Ultimately, though, software is a show-don't-tell kind of world. Software users — especially business software users — will attest to that. How does this tool help me get work done and ultimately make us a better company?
The Inc 5000 2017 is a list of the fast-growing private companies in America. You've got to show your worth, here.
"They create companies, they create value, and they create jobs — 619,631 of them over the last three years," Inc.com officials said of those who made their list.
Inc.com includes private American companies in the categories of: advertising and marketing, business products and services, computer hardware, construction, consumer products and services, education, energy, engineering, environmental sciences, financial services, food and beverage, government services, health, human resources, insurance, IT Services, logistics and transportation, manufacturing, media, real estate, security, software, telecommunications and travel and hospitality.
The software category contains some familiar faces for our readers, so we thought we'd take a deeper look. Plus, we're big fans of lists and leaderboards, especially those that have numbers backing it.
So here you go — the top 50 fastest growing American private software companies according, to Inc.com:
And the Winners Are ...
Meet your top 50:
1. Skillz
Growth: 50,058.92 percent. Revenue: $54.2M. Overall rank: 1.
2. automotiveMastermind
Growth: 17,674.96 percent. Revenue: $23.2M. Overall rank: 7.
3. Dealer Inspire
Growth: 6,765.21 percent. Revenue: $10.5M. Overall rank: 39.
4. ClearView
Growth: 5,778.99 percent. Revenue: $8.4M. Overall rank: 55.
5. Allego
Growth: 5,401.50 percent. Revenue: $5.7M. Overall rank: 62.
6. ServiceTitan
Growth 4,784.29 percent. Revenue: $13.6M. Overall rank: 76.
7. Gainsight
Growth: 3,842.56 percent. Revenue: $23.1. Overall rank: 102.
8. QASymphony
Growth: 3,686.80 percent. Revenue: $5.0M. Overall rank: 108.
9. Talent Rover
Growth: 2,583.68 percent. Revenue: $7.7M. Overall rank: 151.
10. Reltio
Growth: 2,568.10 percent. Revenue: $13.5M. Overall rank: 153.
11. Alkami Technology
Growth: 2,414.50 percent. Revenue: $11.9M. Overall rank: 176.
12. Bizible
Growth: 2,405.09 percent. Revenue: $3.4M. Overall rank: 179.
13. GridGain Systems
Growth: 2,318.47percent. Revenue: $4.0M. . Overall rank: 187.
14. Domo
Growth: 2,250.37 percent. Revenue: $79.9M. Overall rank: 192.
15. CARTO
Growth: 2,009.79 percent. Revenue: $6.0M. Overall rank: 216.
16. Casino Cash Trac
Growth: 1,730.24 percent. Revenue: $3.5M. Overall rank: 247.
17. Legalinc
Growth: 1,661.64 percent. Revenue: $3.3M. Overall rank: 257.
18. SelectHub
Growth: 1,652.90 percent. Revenue: $2.3M. Overall rank: 263.
19. DOGTOWN MEDIA
Growth: 1,608.51 percent. Revenue: $2.3M. Overall rank: 271.
20. Phenom People
Growth: 1,580.48 percent. Revenue: $8.7M. Overall rank: 277.
21. Impressions Holdings
Growth: 1,573.87 percent. Revenue: $2.1M. Overall rank: 279.
22. 501 Auctions
Growth: 1,513.97 percent. Revenue: $6.1M. Overall rank: 293.
23. PrinterLogic
Growth: 1,378.55 percent. Revenue: $14.8M. Overall rank: 317.
24. Pike 13
Growth: 1,350.55 percent. Revenue: $3.5M. Overall rank: 328.
25. nCino
Growth: 1,217.53 percent. Revenue: $26.1M. Overall rank: 361.
26. Shopper Approved
Growth: 1,192.29 percent. Revenue: $3.8M. Overall rank: 368.
27. Tango Card
Growth: 1,161.11 percent. Revenue: $10.6M. Overall rank: 373.
28. Revelry Labs
Growth: 1,155.85 percent. Revenue: $3.3M. Overall rank: 375.
29. Brandlive
Growth: 1,109.45 percent. Revenue: $2.3M. Overall rank: 390.
30. Apto
Growth: 1,094.14 percent. Revenue: $3.6M. Overall rank: 401.
31. gosite.com
Growth: 1,055.74 percent. Revenue: $2.1M. Overall rank: 416.
32. Penrod
Growth: 989.96 percent. Revenue: $5.0M. Overall rank: 442.
33. LiveHelpNow
Growth: 925.30 percent. Revenue: $2.9M. Overall rank: 483.
34. CallRail
Growth: 905.35 percent. Revenue: $11.8M. Overall rank: 492.
35. Shockoe
Growth: 890.57 percent. Revenue: $2.8M. Overall rank: 499.
36. Wodify Technologies
Growth: 882.10 percent. Revenue: $8.1M. Overall rank: 504.
37. Contactually
Growth: 868.16 percent. Revenue: $4.8M. Overall rank: 513.
38. SkuVault
Growth: 861.49 percent. Revenue: $3.4M. Overall rank: 517.
39. Synthio
Growth: 843.18 percent. Revenue: $5.2M. Overall rank: 527.
40. stable|kernel
Growth: 841.33 percent. Revenue: $2.8M. Overall rank: 532.
41. Blue Label Labs
Growth: 835.37 percent. Revenue: $2.1M. Overall rank: 538.
42. Cirrus Insight
Growth: 825.32 percent. Revenue: $9.6M. Overall rank: 546.
43. Land Gorilla
Growth: 820.57 percent. Revenue: $8.0M. Overall rank: 551.
44. Intelligent Video Solutions
Growth: 798.25 percent. Revenue: $3.4M. Overall rank: 563.
45. Forcura
Growth: 790.46 percent. Revenue: $2.2M. Overall rank: 574.
46. Buildout
Growth: 787.19 percent. Revenue: $3.3M. Overall rank: 576.
47. JFrog
Growth: 778.91 percent. Revenue: $24.0M. Overall rank: 581.
48. OutboundEngine
Growth: 777.21 percent. Revenue: $18.1M. Overall rank: 582.
49. Procore Technologies
Growth: 757.57 percent. Revenue: $55.6M. Overall rank: 596.
50. Definitive Healthcare
Growth: 740.99 percent. Revenue: $25.4M. Overall rank: 611.
So there you have it. Using any of this software in the workplace or elsewhere? We'd love to hear about it.