Every day, in almost every press release, we're told about a "leading" software provider.

Needless to say, software vendors and their PR teams use the term "leaders" rather loosely.

Leading means you're the best. You won. And, hey, sometimes vendors do get named leaders.

Show, Don't Tell

Ultimately, though, software is a show-don't-tell kind of world. Software users — especially business software users — will attest to that. How does this tool help me get work done and ultimately make us a better company?

The Inc 5000 2017 is a list of the fast-growing private companies in America. You've got to show your worth, here.

"They create companies, they create value, and they create jobs — 619,631 of them over the last three years," Inc.com officials said of those who made their list.

Inc.com includes private American companies in the categories of: advertising and marketing, business products and services, computer hardware, construction, consumer products and services, education, energy, engineering, environmental sciences, financial services, food and beverage, government services, health, human resources, insurance, IT Services, logistics and transportation, manufacturing, media, real estate, security, software, telecommunications and travel and hospitality.

The software category contains some familiar faces for our readers, so we thought we'd take a deeper look. Plus, we're big fans of lists and leaderboards, especially those that have numbers backing it.

So here you go — the top 50 fastest growing American private software companies according, to Inc.com:

And the Winners Are ...

Meet your top 50:

Growth: 50,058.92 percent. Revenue: $54.2M. Overall rank: 1.

Growth: 17,674.96 percent. Revenue: $23.2M. Overall rank: 7.

Growth: 6,765.21 percent. Revenue: $10.5M. Overall rank: 39.

Growth: 5,778.99 percent. Revenue: $8.4M. Overall rank: 55.

Growth: 5,401.50 percent. Revenue: $5.7M. Overall rank: 62.

Growth 4,784.29 percent. Revenue: $13.6M. Overall rank: 76.

Growth: 3,842.56 percent. Revenue: $23.1. Overall rank: 102.

Growth: 3,686.80 percent. Revenue: $5.0M. Overall rank: 108.

Growth: 2,583.68 percent. Revenue: $7.7M. Overall rank: 151.

Growth: 2,568.10 percent. Revenue: $13.5M. Overall rank: 153.

Growth: 2,414.50 percent. Revenue: $11.9M. Overall rank: 176.

Growth: 2,405.09 percent. Revenue: $3.4M. Overall rank: 179.

Growth: 2,318.47percent. Revenue: $4.0M. . Overall rank: 187.

Growth: 2,250.37 percent. Revenue: $79.9M. Overall rank: 192.

Growth: 2,009.79 percent. Revenue: $6.0M. Overall rank: 216.

Growth: 1,730.24 percent. Revenue: $3.5M. Overall rank: 247.

Growth: 1,661.64 percent. Revenue: $3.3M. Overall rank: 257.

Growth: 1,652.90 percent. Revenue: $2.3M. Overall rank: 263.

Growth: 1,608.51 percent. Revenue: $2.3M. Overall rank: 271.

Growth: 1,580.48 percent. Revenue: $8.7M. Overall rank: 277.

Growth: 1,573.87 percent. Revenue: $2.1M. Overall rank: 279.

Growth: 1,513.97 percent. Revenue: $6.1M. Overall rank: 293.

Growth: 1,378.55 percent. Revenue: $14.8M. Overall rank: 317.

Growth: 1,350.55 percent. Revenue: $3.5M. Overall rank: 328.

Growth: 1,217.53 percent. Revenue: $26.1M. Overall rank: 361.

Growth: 1,192.29 percent. Revenue: $3.8M. Overall rank: 368.

Growth: 1,161.11 percent. Revenue: $10.6M. Overall rank: 373.

Growth: 1,155.85 percent. Revenue: $3.3M. Overall rank: 375.

Growth: 1,109.45 percent. Revenue: $2.3M. Overall rank: 390.

Growth: 1,094.14 percent. Revenue: $3.6M. Overall rank: 401.

Growth: 1,055.74 percent. Revenue: $2.1M. Overall rank: 416.

Growth: 989.96 percent. Revenue: $5.0M. Overall rank: 442.

Growth: 925.30 percent. Revenue: $2.9M. Overall rank: 483.

Growth: 905.35 percent. Revenue: $11.8M. Overall rank: 492.

Growth: 890.57 percent. Revenue: $2.8M. Overall rank: 499.

Growth: 882.10 percent. Revenue: $8.1M. Overall rank: 504.

Growth: 868.16 percent. Revenue: $4.8M. Overall rank: 513.

Growth: 861.49 percent. Revenue: $3.4M. Overall rank: 517.

Growth: 843.18 percent. Revenue: $5.2M. Overall rank: 527.

Growth: 841.33 percent. Revenue: $2.8M. Overall rank: 532.

Growth: 835.37 percent. Revenue: $2.1M. Overall rank: 538.

Growth: 825.32 percent. Revenue: $9.6M. Overall rank: 546.

Growth: 820.57 percent. Revenue: $8.0M. Overall rank: 551.

Growth: 798.25 percent. Revenue: $3.4M. Overall rank: 563.

Growth: 790.46 percent. Revenue: $2.2M. Overall rank: 574.

Growth: 787.19 percent. Revenue: $3.3M. Overall rank: 576.

Growth: 778.91 percent. Revenue: $24.0M. Overall rank: 581.

Growth: 777.21 percent. Revenue: $18.1M. Overall rank: 582.

Growth: 757.57 percent. Revenue: $55.6M. Overall rank: 596.

Growth: 740.99 percent. Revenue: $25.4M. Overall rank: 611.

So there you have it. Using any of this software in the workplace or elsewhere? We'd love to hear about it.