Every day, in almost every press release, we're told about a "leading" software provider.

Needless to say, software vendors and their PR teams use the term "leaders" rather loosely.

Leading means you're the best. You won. And, hey, sometimes vendors do get named leaders.

Show, Don't Tell

Ultimately, though, software is a show-don't-tell kind of world. Software users — especially business software users — will attest to that. How does this tool help me get work done and ultimately make us a better company?

The Inc 5000 2017 is a list of the fast-growing private companies in America. You've got to show your worth, here.

"They create companies, they create value, and they create jobs — 619,631 of them over the last three years," Inc.com officials said of those who made their list.

Inc.com includes private American companies in the categories of: advertising and marketing, business products and services, computer hardware, construction, consumer products and services, education, energy, engineering, environmental sciences, financial services, food and beverage, government services, health, human resources, insurance, IT Services, logistics and transportation, manufacturing, media, real estate, security, software, telecommunications and travel and hospitality.

The software category contains some familiar faces for our readers, so we thought we'd take a deeper look. Plus, we're big fans of lists and leaderboards, especially those that have numbers backing it. 

So here you go — the top 50 fastest growing American private software companies according, to Inc.com:

And the Winners Are ...

Meet your top 50:

1. Skillz

Growth: 50,058.92 percent. Revenue: $54.2M. Overall rank: 1.

2. automotiveMastermind 

Growth: 17,674.96 percent. Revenue: $23.2M. Overall rank: 7.

3. Dealer Inspire

Growth: 6,765.21 percent. Revenue: $10.5M. Overall rank: 39.

4. ClearView

Growth: 5,778.99 percent. Revenue: $8.4M. Overall rank: 55.

5. Allego 

Growth: 5,401.50 percent. Revenue: $5.7M. Overall rank: 62. 

6. ServiceTitan 

Growth 4,784.29 percent. Revenue: $13.6M. Overall rank: 76. 

7. Gainsight 

Growth: 3,842.56 percent. Revenue: $23.1. Overall rank: 102.

8. QASymphony 

Growth: 3,686.80 percent. Revenue: $5.0M. Overall rank: 108.

9. Talent Rover 

Growth: 2,583.68 percent. Revenue: $7.7M. Overall rank: 151.

10. Reltio 

Growth: 2,568.10 percent. Revenue: $13.5M. Overall rank: 153.

11. Alkami Technology 

Growth: 2,414.50 percent. Revenue: $11.9M. Overall rank: 176.

12. Bizible 

Growth: 2,405.09 percent. Revenue: $3.4M. Overall rank: 179.

13. GridGain Systems 

Growth: 2,318.47percent. Revenue: $4.0M. . Overall rank: 187.

14. Domo 

Growth: 2,250.37 percent. Revenue: $79.9M. Overall rank: 192.

15. CARTO 

Growth: 2,009.79 percent. Revenue: $6.0M. Overall rank: 216.

16. Casino Cash Trac 

Growth: 1,730.24 percent. Revenue: $3.5M. Overall rank: 247.

17. Legalinc 

Growth: 1,661.64 percent. Revenue: $3.3M. Overall rank: 257.

18. SelectHub

Growth: 1,652.90 percent. Revenue: $2.3M. Overall rank: 263.

19. DOGTOWN MEDIA 

Growth: 1,608.51 percent. Revenue: $2.3M. Overall rank: 271.

20. Phenom People 

Growth: 1,580.48 percent. Revenue: $8.7M. Overall rank: 277. 

21. Impressions Holdings 

Growth: 1,573.87 percent. Revenue: $2.1M. Overall rank: 279.

22. 501 Auctions 

Growth: 1,513.97 percent. Revenue: $6.1M. Overall rank: 293.

23. PrinterLogic 

Growth: 1,378.55 percent. Revenue: $14.8M. Overall rank: 317.

24. Pike 13 

Growth: 1,350.55 percent. Revenue: $3.5M. Overall rank: 328.

25. nCino 

Growth: 1,217.53 percent. Revenue: $26.1M. Overall rank: 361.

26. Shopper Approved 

Growth: 1,192.29 percent. Revenue: $3.8M. Overall rank: 368.

27. Tango Card 

Growth: 1,161.11 percent. Revenue: $10.6M. Overall rank: 373.

28. Revelry Labs

Growth: 1,155.85 percent. Revenue: $3.3M. Overall rank: 375.

29. Brandlive

Growth: 1,109.45 percent. Revenue: $2.3M. Overall rank: 390.

30. Apto 

Growth: 1,094.14 percent. Revenue: $3.6M. Overall rank: 401.

31. gosite.com 

Growth: 1,055.74 percent. Revenue: $2.1M. Overall rank: 416. 

32. Penrod 

Growth: 989.96 percent. Revenue: $5.0M. Overall rank: 442.

33. LiveHelpNow

Growth: 925.30 percent. Revenue: $2.9M. Overall rank: 483.

34. CallRail 

Growth: 905.35 percent. Revenue: $11.8M. Overall rank: 492.

35. Shockoe 

Growth: 890.57 percent. Revenue: $2.8M. Overall rank: 499.

36. Wodify Technologies 

Growth: 882.10 percent. Revenue: $8.1M. Overall rank: 504.

37. Contactually 

Growth: 868.16 percent. Revenue: $4.8M. Overall rank: 513.

38. SkuVault 

Growth: 861.49 percent. Revenue: $3.4M. Overall rank: 517.

39. Synthio

Growth: 843.18 percent. Revenue: $5.2M. Overall rank: 527.

40. stable|kernel 

Growth: 841.33 percent. Revenue: $2.8M. Overall rank: 532.

41. Blue Label Labs 

Growth: 835.37 percent. Revenue: $2.1M. Overall rank: 538.

42. Cirrus Insight 

Growth: 825.32 percent. Revenue: $9.6M. Overall rank: 546.

43. Land Gorilla 

Growth: 820.57 percent. Revenue: $8.0M. Overall rank: 551.

44. Intelligent Video Solutions 

Growth: 798.25 percent. Revenue: $3.4M. Overall rank: 563.

45. Forcura 

Growth: 790.46 percent. Revenue: $2.2M. Overall rank: 574.

46. Buildout 

Growth: 787.19 percent. Revenue: $3.3M. Overall rank: 576.

47. JFrog 

Growth: 778.91 percent. Revenue: $24.0M. Overall rank: 581.

48. OutboundEngine 

Growth: 777.21 percent. Revenue: $18.1M. Overall rank: 582.

49. Procore Technologies

Growth: 757.57 percent. Revenue: $55.6M. Overall rank: 596.

50. Definitive Healthcare 

Growth: 740.99 percent. Revenue: $25.4M. Overall rank: 611.

So there you have it. Using any of this software in the workplace or elsewhere? We'd love to hear about it.