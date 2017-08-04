In August, we'll jump into two different focuses: one on DAM's expanding reach and the other on how we get work done PHOTO: Andhika Soreng

Each month, CMSWire runs two editorial themes from our Editorial Calendar.

We arrive at these themes through the conversations, feedback, interest and requests of our loyal readers, reporters, contributors and editors, all of whom shape the content we produce on this site every week.

In other words, our Editorial Calendar is a product of the communities which surround CMSWire.

“Communities give us that sense that we are part of something bigger than ourselves, that we are not alone, that we have something better ahead to work towards,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in his second-quarter conference call with investors last month.

This month, we're focussing on "Enterprise DAM: Moving Beyond the Marketing Department," and "Chat, Collaboration, Documents & Search: How Work Really Gets Done."

Here's why:

Case for Enterprise DAM

Digital Asset Management (DAM) has long been relegated as yet another tool for marketers to deploy. And for good reason: strong management of assets supports brand consistency, strengthens campaigns and makes life easier for marketers.

"Digital asset management is the key to managing your content and your content drives your customer experiences," as John Kottcamp wrote in his piece, "DAM: The Guardian of Your Brand" on CMSWire.

But DAM shouldn't be relegated to the marketing department. Areas across the business are leveraging visual and text assets and could benefit from the central place of truth that DAM provides. Too often, Kottcamp argues, disparate groups produce their own materials directly or working with outside agencies.

Uri Kogan, vice president of product marketing at DAM and enterprise content management provider Nuxeo, said content finds its way into campaign management systems, sales and services, product information management systems, social publishing tools and in agencies where it never fully migrates over to the client organization for archiving.

Stay tuned for more coverage on how DAM touches every aspect of the business.

The Collaboration Conundrum

Our other editorial theme this month tackles the challenge of exactly how work gets done today.

Rather than one tool, the digital workplace refers to the combination of tools that employees use to accomplish tasks. Ideally, they work together or have a strong governance framework guiding when to use what. But that's not always the case.

When do you use chat? Where does document collaboration take place? And most importantly, how do you find all of the different assets and information you need to finish your task?

This month we'll dive into all of the tools we use in our day to day work: how they work together and how sometimes, well, they don't.

Thanks for being a part of our community and happy reading.