A centralized DAM will protect your brand, improve operational efficiencies, boost agility and more PHOTO: Lemuel Butler

Companies large and small are looking to implement Digital Asset Management (DAM) systems.

And in most cases, IT is leading the effort. IT dutifully sends out an RFP to the major DAM vendors who, in turn, respond with why their technology is better and how implementation of a DAM can lead to productivity gains and cost savings.

The Bigger DAM Picture

While these are good reasons for implementing a DAM, they are not the reasons we should care about.

Digital asset management is the key to managing your content and your content drives your customer experiences. And according to Gartner, customer experience is your primary competitive differentiator.

In today’s customer-centered world, every company is in the experience business: whether selling products or services, whether a single entity or a family of brands. In fact, it can be argued that a brand today is the sum total of all the experiences a person has with the company — directly or indirectly, online or offline.

In other words, the brand and the content that drives customer experiences are completely intertwined. And if content is loosely managed, inconsistent or hidden, the brand suffers.

That’s where digital asset management comes into play. It is THE critical system for content management and for the brand itself.

Why Invest in DAM?

Improve Operational Efficiencies

Enterprises spend millions each year on content. They produce videos, photography, banners, graphics, logos and a broad selection of sales and marketing collateral used across multiple channels and media.

In most cases, disparate groups produce their own materials directly or working with outside agencies. Multiply the number of pieces of content by the number of markets for a global company, times the number of marketing and sales channels, and you're looking at potentially millions of assets and terabytes of data, requiring significant resources to support and maintain.

Building a business case for investing in a centralized DAM is fairly easy in light of this. Simply cost out what it takes to create, maintain and duplicate all of your assets.

Brand Compliance

But this isn't just about operational efficiencies: investing in a DAM is an investment in the protection and preservation of your brand. It is maintaining brand compliance across the entire company. A centralized DAM removes the risk of having different versions of a logo published on different websites or different campaign tag lines used in the wrong markets. With everyone using the same set of assets, compliance is ensured.

Legal Compliance

Brand compliance is also not the only reason to invest in a DAM. For regulated industries, like financial services and healthcare, content must be legally compliant as well. Across the United States, every state has its own rules regulating insurance. For digital content that spans states, this necessitates the need to publish the right content to the right market.

Lending banks must track and document exactly what content is displayed to a customer at a given time. For example, the interest rate on a particular loan changes multiple times a day. And so, the digital assets related to interest rates must also change, requiring a digital record of what was published in the past.

Support Brand Evolution

Finally, the most compelling business reason for selecting a DAM remains a company’s ability to empower the brand.

Today’s brands are not static. In some cases, brands are being aggregated through mergers and acquisitions. In others, a new product launch or an entry into new markets brings about change. The constant evolution of brands today — in response to market changes, social media and the changing tastes of customers and prospects — requires a DAM solution to remain agile.

Navigate a Rebranding

Any company going through or considering a rebranding effort should implement a DAM solution. A rebrand always requires generating new content and retiring or archiving old content. A well-designed DAM ensures old content will systematically be sunsetted and new content be implemented with brand compliance and consistency.

When rebranding, a DAM makes any efforts to enforce a universal taxonomy and proper tagging more efficient. Content is only as good as its ability to be published and found by customers. Because 50 percent of all content published on the web is never seen by a human, a DAM, coupled with a strong taxonomy and rigorous tagging, will improve the odds your content will be found.

Findability

Practically speaking, a centralized DAM gives the content publisher the ability to quickly update brand materials everywhere, all at one time. It provides the marketing operations teams with the capacity to tag all content correctly making it more easily found by search queries and the algorithms of machine learning engines.

Keep Your Brand Flying

Finally, a centralized DAM makes the IT and operations teams happy because they only have to maintain and support a single system.

You may have noticed that most airlines now use, almost exclusively, the same kind of aircraft. A single aircraft makes it easier to train pilots, stock the right parts and keep them in the air.

Investing in an enterprise DAM will do the same. It will keep your company flying more efficiently as well.