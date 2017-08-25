A single misstep in brand identity can cause damage to a company name and reputation. Using a DAM system across lines of business can help prevent such missteps PHOTO: rawpixel.com

Today’s brand identities have never been more fluid or at risk.

The wrong brand content, colors, size or formatting have the potential to send a company’s image into a tailspin in an instant.

This doesn't only apply to the marketing team. It can happen in any department across various types of content and have an impact on current and future employees, clients, as well as the industry at large. A company’s brand identity is critical, yet brand integrity is becoming more challenging with the ever-increasing number of content channels.

Anyone with a stake in brand equity — which should be everyone in an enterprise — therefore has a potential use case scenario for a Digital Asset Management (DAM) system.

4 Ways DAM Protects Brand Identity

Addressing these new dynamics requires new ways to leverage your enterprise DAM cross-departmentally. Here are four ways:

1. People Management Requires Brand Management

Recruiting, hiring, onboarding and managing the HR benefits programs and responsibilities requires a keen awareness of branding. Similar to the marketing department’s focus on securing new customers and retaining existing customers, the HR team must attract recruiting candidates, bring on new hires and help ensure current employees are properly compensated, motivated and nurtured.

HR must also align their collateral, brochures, documentation, social recruiting efforts and more with branding standards. That means consistently using proper images across the many communication campaigns that target their different and unique audiences.

From recognition programs to recruiting campaigns and even open enrollment events, the right branding and taglines matter. With an enterprise-wide DAM system, the HR team can easily access the proper logos and approved images to ensure adherence to brand standards and digital image rights management.

2. Sales Enablement, Fueled by Content

Sales and marketing go hand in hand but are also worlds apart when it comes to their specific roles in the lead generation process.

Many enterprises today — especially software-oriented companies — have sales enablement teams responsible for identifying and qualifying leads before turning them over to an official sales person. These teams rely on various content pieces to help cultivate potential customers and meet their target goals. An enterprise DAM provides access to the latest versions of approved content, helping sales enablement teams to act on lead generation activities in real time.

Both image and speed-to-action matter greatly when closing deals in a competitive landscape.

DAM also enables measurement and result-oriented impacts for sales. For instance, what assets does the sales team use the most and which sales team member utilizes them the most? What impact are certain materials having on the sales cycle? What materials were critical to closing deals?

These types of insights not only provide transparency and ensure accountability but can help alert sales and marketing leaders to opportunities and challenges throughout the marketing material and sales deployment process.

3. Product Development Needs Proper Documentation

Product development is another area which interacts closely with brand images and content.

Whether the product team is developing an application or software, consumer goods or pharmaceuticals, the user experience, instructions and documentation, logos, icons and packaging have to accurately reflect the brand, not to mention be mindful of potential rights management and regulatory concerns.

A DAM ensures that every approved asset — regardless of the user group — has the proper intellectual property (IP) information and rights for usage attached. Getting this documentation right can be streamlined through the use of meta tags and tiered levels of access to ensure the proper usage. A DAM system can also help centrally manage product patent documentation with the correct access rights.

4. Assure Legal Compliance for Assets

Next generation DAM platforms integrate with rights management tools to pair every approved asset with correct IP information and usage rights data. This mitigates the legal and IT risks associated with the vast amount of content enterprises develop and share.

Legal teams can also increase their efficiency without having to respond to hundreds of individual requests for content approval across the enterprise. DAMs provide patent documentation benefits as well, as legal teams can use the DAM system to store select approved language such as disclaimers, product warnings and copyright statements.

Collaborating Across Departments

Enterprise-wide access to a DAM or content lifecycle management system can drive increased productivity, rights management automation and brand solidarity company-wde. And your marketing team will appreciate the decrease in image and content requests from various departments within the organization.

Often times the challenge and time drain in dealing with brand and other images is in ensuring the correct file type, quality and size. With a cloud-based enterprise-wide DAM, all file conversions — even video — can be done using less internal bandwidth and manpower, and reducing the drain on the marketing and creative teams and speeds workflows.

Ultimately companies need to protect and maintain the integrity of their brand while moving at the rapid pace of global business — and this requires automated collaboration across the enterprise.

Deploying a DAM system beyond the marketing team can effectively extend this brand protection by centrally sharing approved assets with correct right management and usage parameters. It also delivers an enterprise-wide productivity boost by removing a significant amount of manual requests and workflows, freeing up the business to focus more on moving ahead in the marketplace.