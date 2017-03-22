IntelligenceBank CEO Tessa Court

IntelligenceBank released a major upgrade to its digital asset management (DAM) system that aims to give marketers more ways to connect, monetize and manage the production of creative content.

Calling it the "biggest new feature launch in the history" of the company, IntelligenceBank CEO Tessa Court said the upgrade will make accessing, controlling and managing digital assets "a seamless process."

7 New Features

In a response to customer demand, IntelligenceBank incorporated seven new features:

A new Dashboards module that enables users to group together customized data sets in a panel-like display. With a new Universal Connector, IntelligenceBank DAM connects with any other web application that supports drag and drop. The IntelligenceBank Adobe CC Connector Upgrade supports Photoshop and Illustrator as well as InDesign. IntelligenceBank Storefront is a customizable and publicly available ecommerce platform that enables users to monetize creative assets. Public Galleries let you showcase specified files to users who have not logged in. New Permissions Interface makes it easier for platform administrators to view, track and enable user permissions. Form Builder functionality has been optimized to handle hundreds of fields with conditional displays

Melbourne, Australia-based IntelligenceBank was founded in 2009. Its business process management platform is offered as niche Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications for Digital Asset Management, Board Portals, Governance Risk & Compliance and Knowledge Management.

In its most recent review of DAM vendors last summer, Forrester analyst Anjali Yakkundi called DAM a critical technology to help enable the creation, management, usage and retention of rich media assets.

"Customers' interactions with your firm rely on the content you produce at every interaction point. Rich media content adds the soul to these experiences. While text and copy are still prevalent and important, rich media like videos and images are unparalleled in their ability to drive customer attention and create emotional connections," she wrote.

Forrester concluded many DAM vendors are attempting to help manage digital assets but added "few lead."