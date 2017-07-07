Content and digital assets remain scattered throughout many organizations. A DAM can act like a "nerve center" for it all, according to Melissa Webster of IDC. PHOTO: mik_p

With more channels comes more content. That means more digital assets for enterprises — and probably more headaches managing them.

Too many organizations have poor control over their enterprise assets, according to Uri Kogan, vice president of product marketing at digital asset management (DAM) and enterprise content management provider Nuxeo.

Kogan teamed up with Melissa Webster of the IDC to discuss ways to tame the asset chaos in the CMSWire webinar, “Customer Experience is a Team Sport.”

‘Like Osmosis’

Kogan and Webster stressed the need to invest in an enterprise DAM which can improve productivity, reduce costs and increase revenue with easy-to-find assets and asset-performance data.

Kogan said content finds its way into campaign management systems, sales and services, product information management systems, social publishing tools and in agencies where it never fully migrates over to the client organization for archiving.

It can also be found in localizations, hard drives and enterprise file sync and share systems.

“It ends up living almost everywhere,” Kogan said. “It’s a little bit like osmosis. If there’s a permeable membrane the material is going to get through. Content ends up in every nook and cranny in our businesses.”

Adoption Crucial

When looking into an enterprise DAM, it’s important to get some things straight before purchasing a tool, said Webster, program vice president, content and digital media technologies at Framingham, Mass.-based IDC.

Appoint a champion and identify all the stakeholders. Define business goals and include even potential occasional users of your DAM who may need to play a role.

If possible, obtain executive sponsorship and funding. However, Webster said she realizes organizations may not have the greatest of budgets.

She’s seen “very successful” DAM implementations begin with one business unit before other departments come on board.

Gather requirements and establish governance. Evaluate solutions and schedule implementation in phases. Define your ROI metrics.

“Choose a solution that is easy to use,” Webster said. “Adoption is the real key to DAM success. It should also be easy to integrate with other systems. DAM is like the nerve center for content. It needs to be scalable and be able to architect to the cloud. It should be flexible, adaptable. Find a trusted provider with a proven track record.”

Why DAM?

One of the consequences for having so many digital assets scattered throughout multiple systems in an enterprise is you can’t find them.

“And there’s so much duplication” as a result, Webster said.

Companies are investing in content and data, and DAM is a “critical component.”

With the rise in video and virtual and mixed reality comes even greater need to manage assets and protect content.

“DAM has been the go-to technology to manage content rights and compliance,” Webster said. “Violating licensing rights of celebrity shoots can cost more in litigation than a DAM implementation.”

Organizations also need to protect their own content. According to an IDC poll, half of organizations reported having an information leak which resulted in the loss of key creative information.

Further, a lack of a strong asset-management program can lead to content duplication and therefore wasted efforts.

An enterprise DAM can help eliminate duplication of efforts and put a finger on which content works and which doesn’t.

“You cannot build great experiences,” Webster said, “unless you have great metadata about your content.”