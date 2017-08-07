DAM has long been pigeonholed in the marketing realm, but your sales team, PR team and more can benefit from its capabilities PHOTO: Arnold Exconde

A few years ago, implementing a digital asset management (DAM) system used to be a team or departmental endeavor. Typically, the project would find its home where digital assets are needed and used the most — in marketing communications.

However, the marketing department is also where the greatest damage resulting from digital chaos can often occur. The fallout from this chaos can include missed deadlines due to missing copyright information, miscommunication due to outdated versions of your product brochure on the website and lost productivity spent hunting down an image.

New Ways of Using DAM

Meanwhile, digital transformation has not only become a frequently used buzzword, but has also forced organizations to take a closer look at how they deal with digital change from a company-wide perspective.

It’s no surprise then, that over time, the perspective on DAM has changed as well. The benefits of a digital asset management system now extend far beyond the marketing department. My company has witnessed this development firsthand as our customers continue to show us the new ways they are using DAM.

Efficient and Chaos-Free

We’d like to share a few examples of how DAM has been helping our client organizations be more efficient and chaos-free. From the sales team to product management to the public relations department, we’ve seen DAM provide workflow, collaboration and organizational benefits that have significantly improved business-wide productivity.

1. Why your sales team will love DAM

Many sales teams are struggling to keep up with today’s insatiable customer expectations. Having instant access to assets and content can be a strategic advantage in helping sales reps to increase their win rates.

Instead of searching for assets in their email inboxes or having to email the marketing department to find the latest white paper to send to a customer, those sales teams are now relying on DAM for help. In turn, DAM is ensuring a smoother customer experience when sharing content with customers and prospects.

Sophisticated DAM systems are also proving useful in providing statistics on usage and downloads. Those insights help sales teams actively track which content was interesting to which customers and allow sales teams to customize sales pitches accordingly.

2. Why your retail organization will love your DAM

What’s more, the benefits of DAM multiply when you are working with a partner or channel sales organization. That’s because the process of keeping your product communications consistent and your customer experience aligned while distributing materials becomes much more streamlined with a DAM in place.

Other ways retailers can make use of DAM are:

Documenting points of sale — Some organizations use their digital asset management systems to document the quality of their points of sale. They take pictures of their store decorations and archive them in the DAM directly through a mobile app.

Keeping branding consistent — DAM can help keep retail branding consistent across all touchpoints and efficiently deliver assets into your online shop. If your retail business goes digital, synch up your DAM system with your online store to ensure consistency and efficient delivery across all touchpoints.

3. Why your PR department will love your DAM

Even though PR is a part of the marketing function, DAM isn’t typically used in day-to-day PR initiatives. Yet, most digital asset management systems offer self-service read-only portals that can easily be used to share content with whomever you want, both inside and outside of your organization.

Using DAM to offer visual content to accompany press materials is one reason why using DAM as a press or media portal can help your PR team to achieve better results. Offering high quality visual content such as images, infographics and video snippets to go along with your press announcements, allows journalists to select from a wider range of options to make sure the visuals fit their publication, image specifications and scope.

Just as with sales, you can also use your DAM to send out easily accessible, customized press kits to journalists via download collection links. This also lets you include important metadata such as copyright expiration information, suggested image captions, etc.

4. Why your product department will love your DAM

There is one type of company that tends to fall in love with DAM instantly: a company offering a wide range of different products. They need to document a variety of information related to those products, which are usually stored in a product information management (PIM) system.

Digital transformation has brought with it the need to document products in visual ways, using images, videos and sometimes brochures. This process often involves the use of internal company photos or video production as part of a complex photo production process.

DAM can help with all of that. It can help you manage the photo production and approval workflow by functioning as a central repository that combines all of the information related to product assets. It also supports your product team as they update assets and information across all channels.

DAM Has Moved Across the Enterprise

In the age of digital transformation, there is a more inclusive, company-wide need for DAM that requires companies to think outside the box about implementation strategies across departments.

No longer siloed in the marketing department, DAM has moved across the enterprise. That makes it important when putting together your system requirements to take stock of all teams that may be working with the DAM over the long term. Also take into account all workflows, processes and third-party system integrations that might be affected.

Plan Your DAM Expansion Carefully

You don’t want to run into any deal breakers when expanding your DAM solution across departments and teams. So think about topics like scalability of search and storage, the capability to work with complex roles and permission concepts and interoperability and integration options with third-party systems.