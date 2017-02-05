Marketers may plan to focus on quality over quantity when it comes to content this year. Raise your hand if your goal includes creating content that resonates. No sales pitches — just some bleeding edge thought leadership.
All fine intentions. But have those same marketers talked to customers to figure out what "value" means to them? If not, they're already starting down the wrong path. Read more.
Here are some more of our favorites from the past week:
A Sample of Our Stories
Customer Experience
- 'The CMS Industry Is a Mess,' Marketer Christopher Justice Says
- The Aha Moment That Taught Me What Customers Really Want
- Why User Experience Matters – for Customers and Employees
- What’s Next for Headless CMS in 2017?
Digital Workplace
- Don't Expect Slack to Dominate Enterprise Collaboration — Yet
- How Intranet Home Pages Anchor the Digital Workplace
- The Expectations Game, or: How to Master the Performance Review Process
- How to Use Agile to Improve Team Performance
Information Management
- What Hackers Know About Your Security That You Don’t
- OpenText 'Fully Committed' to Documentum
- Xerox Spinoff Conduent Poised for Growth, CIO Says
- Workers Still Need Printers in Paperless Offices
Featured Events
- Feb. 20 — Digital Transformation Forum
- Feb. 27 — Digital Marketing 101 & 102
- March 02 — [Webinar] The New Rules of Employee Engagement
- March 07 — [Webinar] How to Simplify and Modernize ECM
- June 19 — Digital Workplace Experience 2017