The OCTO Technology buy will increase the services Accenture Digital can offer to its French clients PHOTO: Chris Brignola

Accenture announced it has bought Paris-based OCTO Technology, a consultancy firm specializing in digital transformation services and software development.

Dublin-based Accenture will fold OCTO into Accenture Digital to "expand (its) digital service offering in France."

An Expanded French Footprint

Aside from the Paris headquarters, OCTO has 380 employees spread across France, Morocco, Switzerland, Brazil and Australia, extending Accenture Digital's global reach. The company also gains OCTO’s expertise in data science and mobile applications for the development of quickly scalable digital solutions.

Its consultancy services will support Accenture Digital in helping clients identify, test and adopt new business models for emerging ventures. Accenture Digital is made up of Accenture Analytics, Accenture Interactive and Accenture Mobility.

OCTO Technology will initially offer separate and combined go-to-market strategies, depending on clients’ needs, but OCTO brand strategy will be reviewed in the coming months.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

A 'Shared Pragmatic and Agile Approach'

Pascal Delorme, Accenture Digital lead in France and Benelux told CMSWire that OCTO is a good, complementary fit for Accenture Digital’s business.

“The acquisition means that OCTO’s clients will have access to the scalable, global capabilities of Accenture Digital for major projects, and will be able to take advantage of Accenture’s deep industry experience and global presence,” he said.

“Together, we will be able to focus on delivering the greatest possible returns for mostly French clients locally and globally, and applying our shared pragmatic and agile approach to technology to drive digital transformations.”

For technology, he singled out big data and analytics, user experience design and mobile services delivery for particular attention, pointing out that they map perfectly to Accenture Digital and its principal business streams.

Digital Disruptors

From a wider perspective, the OCTO acquisition also extends the solutions Accenture Digital can offer enterprises whose business practices and process are being disrupted by digital technologies.

“In nearly every region and every industry, we see a digitally enabled technology revolution. All our clients face massive disruption in their businesses as a result of this, and our goal is to enable our clients to be the digital disruptors, and not the disrupted; to drive their digital transformation and imagine their own futures,” Delorme said.

Accenture Digital also helps develop digital transformation strategies in services across digital marketing, mobility and analytics.

Expanding Digital Reach

Behind all this is the new Accenture Innovation Architecture, which the company launched at the recent Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

Accenture Innovation Architecture (AIA) combines capabilities from across the company. It is built around six Accenture businesses including Accenture Research, Ventures, Labs, Studios, Innovation and Delivery Centers to help organizations at any stage of their digital transformation.

Through AIA, Accenture aims to offer clients insight into new technologies, as well as a way to experiment with, adopt and quickly scale them.

“Accenture aims to be the most innovative and cutting-edge organization and to lead disruption on behalf of our clients. Companies need to continually reinvent themselves. Our innovation-led approach helps clients do this through scalable, disruptive innovations,” Delorme added.

In February, IDC positioned Accenture Digital as a leader in its MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Transformation Service Providers for Utilities 2017 Vendor Assessment.

In the report, IDC noted Accenture has actively invested to expand its digital technology assets and capabilities and is one of the fastest growing companies in the digital services industry, with a clear investment in digital platforms and as-a-service models.

Today's OCTO acquisition announcement suggests Accenture's investments will only continue.