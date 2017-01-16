Earlier this month Medium CEO Ev Williams announced the company was eliminating 50 jobs and shifting its business model away from ads. Tom Standage, deputy editor for The Economist, called it "more evidence that solely ad-based publishing models don't work and make things worse"
Something is amiss with the digital advertising space. Publishers gripe that they are losing money to fraud. Customers are unhappy. Where is internet publishing going? Read more.
Here are some more of our favorites from the past week:
A Sample of Our Stories
Customer Experience
- The Key DAM Ingredient? The Vendor's Product Team
- How to Avoid Drowning in Digital Systems
- 5 Tips for Selecting an Experience Management Platform
- Will the Rise of the Patient Follow the Rise of the Consumer?
Digital Workplace
- Chat Apps Are Exploding, But Email Remains King
- The Secret to Start-Up Success: Your Ecosystem
- Experiment Your Way to Data-Driven Success
- How to Manage the Switch to the Cloud-Based Digital Workplace
Information Management
- Privacy by Design: The New Competitive Advantage
- Are You Ready for These Big Data Trends?
- OpenText's Loss, RSA's Gain: Rohit Ghai Leaves Dell EMC ECD
- IT Spending to Grow 2.7% in 2017
Featured Events
- Jan. 18 — [Earley Executive Roundtable] Virtual Assistants & Chatbots - The Next Big Thing in Customer Experience
- Jan. 23 — CEM in Telecoms Global Summit
- Feb. 20 — Digital Transformation Forum
- March 16 — The Marketing Technologist Forum
- June 19 — Digital Workplace Experience 2017