Adobe stepped into the world of voice-enabled devices with the introduction of voice analytics in its Analytics Cloud PHOTO: Max Talbot-Minkin

When you talk to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana, Apple Siri or Samsung Bixby, soon your digital assistant won't be the only one listening, gathering and analyzing data: brands will be eavesdropping too. At least those that leverage Adobe Analytics for voice-enabled digital assistants.

Yesterday, San Jose, Calif.-based Adobe introduced voice analytics to its Analytics Cloud.

The new capabilities analyze data generated by your conversations with digital assistants to discern your intent (order me a pizza) and the associated parameter (from Dominos) and then deliver that information where it can be acted upon to deliver personalized customer experiences, grow brand loyalty, or maybe just send a signal to Adobe’s Advertising or Marketing Cloud to offer a coupon for free cinnamon bread twists.

Why Voice Analytics? Why Now?

Adobe thinks the timing is right to get into voice. The company cited the latest Adobe Analytics data, which found a 39 percent increase in voice-enabled devices year-over-year.

Colin Morris, director of product management for Adobe Analytics Cloud, also cited a quote from Mary Meeker's 2017 Internet Trends report, "Twenty percent of mobile queries [in 2016] were made via voice." Voice is beginning to replace text in online queries. Morris added another statistic from Meeker's report: voice recognition accuracy has improved to the point where some boast a 95 percent accuracy rate.

Morris asserted voice analytics is the next phase in the customer experience evolution.

According to Morris, this is a first of its kind capability, although San Francisco-based VoiceLabs offers standalone analytics for Alexa, Google Assistant and Cortana.

The Central Nervous System

And that's where Adobe has the advantage. Morris called the Analytics Cloud the central nervous system of the Adobe Experience Cloud.

The Analytics Cloud ties customer touchpoints together for brands to build richer understandings of their customer behavior through all of the available channels. That means being able to discern that the person who is saying something into his watch is the same person who joined the customer loyalty program from his iPad a few hours ago.

Underpinning this is the machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities of Adobe Sensei.

Correlations Over Time

Adobe Analytics for Digital Assistants tracks data such as user ID, intent, number of users, number of sessions, session length, frequency of use and error rate.

To fully leverage analytics, you have to collect all of the data, including downstream, to identify the correlations are over time, and to understand what it really took to get someone to that channel, according to Morris.

The Adobe Marketing Cloud and Adobe Advertising Cloud can then integrate assistant insights to do things like boost email marketing, personalization, A/B testing and increase ad relevancy.

Adobe cited Wynn Hotels as an example of using digital assistants to inform and improve customer experiences. The company announced in December 2016 plans to equip every room in its Las Vegas resort with Amazon Echo by summer 2017. With Alexa in every room, the hotel chain can anticipate guest needs (checkout, concierge), personalize promotions, inform engagement on other channels and more.

Watching and Listening?

Isn't this kind of creepy? CMSWire asked Morris. He assured all data collection and analysis was within PII and GDPR compliance.