Adobe Summit attendees catch up on some work. Adobe hopes its new Sensei artificial intelligence will cut down marketers' workloads. PHOTO: Dom Nicastro

LAS VEGAS — Adobe’s new artificial intelligence (AI) framework integrated into its Adobe Experience Cloud can help marketers tell a better customer story because they can capture trillions of transactions and turn them into data intelligence.

Fred Faulkner, group marketing director for Adobe partner ICF Olson, shared that sentiment in an interview this week with CMSWire at the Adobe Summit here at the Venetian Hotel.

Influencing CX, Tagging

Adobe unveiled enterprise integrations for its Adobe Sensei AI framework at its 12,000-attendee digital marketing conference.

“When you think about how customer experience can be accentuated by data models — and the fact you have someone like Adobe capturing all these transactions,” Faulkner said, “you’re able to provide a better value proposition for your customers because you have this data intelligence. We have (IBM) Watson, (Salesforce) Einstein helping influence customer experiences, and Sensei is adding a layer not just against one product but against the entire ecosystem as a marketer.”

Adobe Sensei's technology framework will also support how marketers tag content through digital asset management through Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), Adobe's web content management system.

Chris Nguyen, group product marketing manager for Adobe Experience Manager, told CMSWire in an interview Wednesday afternoon Sensei will analyze images imported into AEM and automatically apply metadata and tags.

It eliminates a traditionally "arduous process," Nguyen told CMSWire.

Faulkner agreed, saying Adobe Sensei will help with scalability and saving marketers' time.

“Companies have to tag hundreds of thousands of assets any given year,” Faulkner said. “To have Sensei be that model to help apply tagging to those assets, that’s a huge reduction in time to market and overhead.”

Inside Sensei

Adobe, the 15,700-employee marketing cloud provider based in San Jose, Calif., unveiled Adobe Sensei at its Adobe Max 2016 conference in San Diego in November. This week, it unveiled the enterprise implications.

Adobe Sensei adds an intelligence layer and intelligent services and powers in the Adobe Experience Cloud more than 100 intelligent capabilities including Intelligent Alerts, Automated Advertising Insights, Anomaly Detection and Lookalike Modeling.

The Experience Cloud is Adobe’s new positioning for its cloud offerings, including Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud, Adobe Analytics Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud for Enterprise and Adobe Creative Cloud for Enterprise.

Adobe's new Sensei capabilities include:

Connected experiences using AEM to leverage experiences on any screen, including social, virtual reality, Internet of Things devices and physical screens

“One-click” personalization that eliminates manual testing and rules-based content personalization

Enhanced anomaly detection and contribution analysis

It's got some fans already:

Adobe customer Dhawal Parekh, senior technical architect for Capella University, told CMSWire Adobe Sensei "has the power to assist and act as a virtual assistant and help in personalization, attribution tracking anomalies and making the right decisions when it comes to spending marketing dollars."

Parekh’s university deploys Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Target and Adobe Dynamic Tag Management.

Far from Perfect

Of course, AI doesn’t have 100 percent success rates for enterprises.

Just ask Microsoft. And retailers, for instance.

“While the benefits of chatbot technology are abundant, its adoption won’t come without challenges for retailers,” CMSWire author Oliver Guy wrote in June. “Everything from concerns over potential privacy implications to a retailer’s preparedness to connect chatbots to customers could get in the way.”

Adobe has a long way to go competing in AI. IBM's ahead now naturally with Watson, which has been around a lot longer than this week. If Adobe needed a reminder of that, it got one down the Vegas Strip at the MGM Grand this very week as IBM held its own conference and touted Watson.

Potential's There

But Adobe's AI investment makes perfect sense, some say, because of the potential to make marketers’ lives easier when it comes to targeting. In addition to the big players like IBM and Salesforce, midsized MarTech companies like HubSpot are investing in AI.

Technology like Sensei's can also help marketers improve on a current massive missed opportunity: optimizing experiences through better targeting and segmenting, according to Jeriad Zogbhy, managing director and global lead for personalization for Accenture Interactive.

Jeriad Zogbhy

Finding optimal AI solutions is critical, he added, because it can act on a marketers’ behalf.

“Segmentation has literally been around for decades, and the science behind it sucks,” Zogbhy said in an interview with CMSWire at Adobe Summit. “It’s very outdated. Literally, there have not been any more improvements, and AI is the thing that can help it.”