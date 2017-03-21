LAS VEGAS — Adobe announced its usual onslaught of digital marketing technology news as it began its annual Adobe Summit conference here at the Venetian and Palazzo hotels.

The San Jose, Calif.-based $1.63 billion marketing cloud provider is:

Reshuffling its multi-pillar enterprise cloud technologies into the newly-named Adobe Experience Cloud

Deepening its partnership with Microsoft, including offering Adobe Experience Manager web content management platform on the Microsoft Azure cloud hosting platform

Adding an Advertising Cloud that combines its existing Media Optimizer platform with the technology acquired last year from TubeMogul.

‘Experience Business Wave’

John Mellor, vice president of strategy for business development and marketing for 15,700-employee, $5.9 billion Adobe, surmised the restructuring and new enterprise technology advancements as the company’s commitment to the “experience business wave.”

“The discipline of digital measurement, digital optimization and personalization has broken outside of the bounds of the marketing department and is spreading rampantly across all departments within an enterprise,” Mellor said on a pre-conference call last week.

The Experience Cloud is a reshuffling of existing marketing and advertising technologies. It puts offerings under different umbrellas and is best describe here:

This is how Adobe breaks down its new Adobe Experience Cloud.

It includes the Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud and Adobe Analytics Cloud and features new or enhanced technologies. Marketers can now leverage Adobe Sensei’s machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, first announced at Adobe MAX last year.

Adobe’s investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning through Adobe Sensei proves the company’s focus on digital customer experiences, according to Loni Stark, director of product marketing and strategies for Adobe Experience Manager.

Adobe in its experience cloud can build “fluid experiences” and “one-click personalization” that extends beyond traditional channels and into IoT environments, Stark added.

Mellor called the Experience Cloud a “very unique, high-scale, high-throughput system purpose- built for enterprises to deliver experiences.”

“It’s built on a robust platform that is extensible through a partner ecosystem fueling products that sit on top of it.”

The cloud also features enhanced integrations with Adobe Creative Cloud offerings like Photoshop, Dreamweaver and Illustrator. Adobe officials promised marketers can better leverage those creative assets through Experience Manager’s digital asset system and through Adobe Campaign, its email marketing platform it acquired from Neolane in 2013.

Microsoft Power BI, Dynamics Integration

Adobe also announced the availability of the first set of solutions that integrate with Microsoft’s Azure, Dynamics 365 and Power BI offerings. Microsoft first announced the partnership last September at its Ignite conference in Atlanta.

Adobe Campaign will integrate with Microsoft Dynamics CRM to allow marketers and sales to use data to have a “seamless conversation across the entire lifecycle,” according to Stark. “We’re bringing in more data to have much more effective campaigns.”

Adobe Analytics will integrate with Microsoft Power BI for better use of behavioral data to measure the impact of campaigns.

Adobe AEM Meets Azure

Experience Manager will now be fully supported on top of Microsoft Azure. “One of the biggest areas of growth for AEM has been customers that want to deploy in the cloud,” Stark said.

Forrester analysts in their latest industry Wave on web content management said AEM’s only option is a managed hosted flavor of Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which provides application development and deployment tools abstracted from the underlying cloud infrastructure on which they run your apps.

Through its partnership with Azure, AEM customers have a lot more choices and will be able to manage web experiences faster and more efficiently, Stark said.

“It’s something that’s really popular with customers because they like time to value,” Stark said, “and they want to get Experience Manager up really quickly, and this is the fastest way to do that.”

Adobe Experience Manager's "fluid experiences."

TubeMogul Put to Work

Adobe’s Advertising Cloud is a new platform for managing advertising across traditional TV and digital formats. It combines capabilities from Adobe Media Optimizer and the acquired TubeMogul and is designed to help users deliver video, display and search advertising.

Adobe Media Optimizer offerings include:

Search: the leading search management platform in the market

Demand Side Platform: automates display, social, video and programmatic TV buying

Dynamic Creative Optimization: dynamic creative optimization tied into Creative Cloud

“We don’t sell media,” Mellor said. “We offer a technology platform that is used to spend ad dollars across all channels, and we evaluate the performance of that media.”