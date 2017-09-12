BloomReach updated its WCM component to meet many of the compliance needs of the GDPR PHOTO: notnixon

BloomReach wants to drive personalized customer experiences while satisfying the privacy compliance demands of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in its latest web content management release.

The New York City-based digital experience provider has released version 12 of BloomReach Experience, which combines the commerce capabilities of BloomReach with the open-source content management technology it acquired from Hippo last year.

This WCM release comes on the heels of the company's May unveiling of its Digital Experience Platform, which has BloomReach Experience WCM as the foundational component.

BloomReach's Privacy Framework for GDPR

In an interview with CMSWire, BloomReach officials stressed GDPR compliance as much as digital experience.

The GDPR goes into effect in May 2018. Being able to produce — and erase — a complete picture of one's captured personally identifiable information is a central requirement for marketers and MarTech providers.

Kevin Cochrane, chief marketing officer for BloomReach, told CMSWire the WCM platform includes the infrastructure to do just that: every unique user will be able to access their unique profile and take advantage of the GDPR's "right to be forgotten."

BloomReach now offers a built-in Privacy-by-Design framework and out-of-the-box support for GDPR. Cochrane said much like its framework for centralizing digital customer experiences, BloomReach's privacy framework will be a central place to help protect consumer data privacy and comply with the GDPR.

"With BloomReach Experience," he said, "CIOs can get back control of various digital marketing silos and get a head start for May 2018.”

Multiple Levels of Data Protection

BloomReach's new set of tools to support a GDPR compliance strategy include pseudonymization, consent cookies, serving personal data to visitors on request and being able to forget visitor data.

The GDPR defines pseudonymization as "the processing of personal data in such a manner that the personal data can no longer be attributed to a specific data subject without the use of additional information, provided that such additional information is kept separately and is subject to technical and organizational measures to ensure that the personal data are not attributed to an identified or identifiable natural person."

Irina Guseva, senior director of product marketing for BloomReach Experience, said the team has built out custom data collectors, consent cookies and forms, the right to be forgotten and deleted upon request, the ability for customers to specify what types of personal data they are allowing to collect and how it should be used.

"And all of that," she said, "is already available directly in the BloomReach Experience solution."

BloomReach includes multiple levels of data protection through the underlying API-driven layer of pseudonymization to help with personal data protection efforts, Guseva added.

"In BloomReach Experience," she said, "we want to ensure that, in the event of the breach, data elements stored, managed or known by our solution cannot be easily pieced together to identify the actual person."

New Digital Experience Capabilities

Now back to delivering digital experiences, which BloomReach officials constantly stress in interviews and product releases.

New capabilities included in the latest release of the BloomReach Experience WCM solution include:

Experience as a Service: On-demand delivery of content, experiences and digital campaigns. BloomReach officials said they support headless, head-optional, decoupled or hybrid approaches

Content composition and preview capabilities

Projects capability, which introduces collaborative multi-channel workflows.

"We want to take digital experiences beyond what traditional marketers have done," Cochrane said. "We're looking to aggregate context and customer data across the enterprise and put that into our personalization backbone so we can algorithimically undertsand at an individual level what they're seeking to achieve and how to drive the next-best experience, not just at the point of the initial customer acquisition but across every phase of their entire lifecycle."