Who among us hasn't been inspired to set DX challenges and successes to iambic pentameter? PHOTO: Jp

On Aug. 18, the US observed Bad Poetry Day. Yes, there is a day devoted to the art of writing bad verse.

To celebrate, DX Summit is hosting its second annual DX Poetry Contest.

If you’ve been waiting for the opportunity to flex your creative muscles, now is the time. When dealing with customer experience, your feelings probably run between confusion and elation or anticipation and dread on a near-daily basis. That’s what the current modern digital experience ecosystem is like: vast, complex and full of possibilities.

Just like your poetry, if only you try. Use #DXPoem to submit a poem of any length or format on social media or send your poem (or poems) to info@dxsummit.com.

What’s in it For You?

The winner of the DX Poetry Contest will receive a free three-day registration to CMSWire's DX Summit in Chicago, Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, which guarantees you a full day of workshops plus access to all conference content. The winner also receives a free night’s stay at the Radisson Blu Aqua, an award-winning luxury hotel, where the conference is taking place.

For the full set of contest rules, check out the DX Poetry Contest page on www.dxsummit.com.

Inspiration From Our 2016 DX Poetry Contest Winner

If you need inspiration, here is the winner of the 2016 DX Poetry Contest:

“A Typical Day” by Michael Cherun

Freshen up the home page, and make it look slick,

Just pretty up the interface, you'll be done super quick.

By the way, our VP likes orange and the colour green,

So go with that and forget what looks best on the screen.

And though every department wants 10 links to their page,

We can't figure out why users exit the site filled with rage.

Ask the users, you say? and see what they like?

That talk is nonesense, go take a hike.

I suppose we could create a survey, 20 page long,

That will ensure we'll never get anything wrong.

DX Poetry Honorable Mentions

Still need some inspiration? Look no further than these poems from our honorable mentions.

From Karen Baker:

Digital customer experience

Is more than the sum of its appearance

Apps are the rage

But if you want me to engage

Click through can’t be mysterious!

From Colin Volpe:

Forward facing

electricity

streaming

through the screen

coming at me

so as to

understand

how to

shop

and post

and navigate

and interact — with a corporation

And finally, from Pat Kelley:

When the view exceeds the experience

Digitally or otherwise induced,

All alone, do I weep or count my pence

Seeking content externally produced?

Likening my DX to that brought forth

From deep pockets, available, discreet

Enterprises, great leaders who spend more

Engaging customers I’ll never meet?

Do I weep all alone or do I come? Please come to Chicago and greet the ones

Who tell the stories, who lay the word foam

Down, who organize tracks of knowledge once

Explored and never lost. They speak to us

and we to them in concert and in trust.