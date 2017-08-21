On Aug. 18, the US observed Bad Poetry Day. Yes, there is a day devoted to the art of writing bad verse.
To celebrate, DX Summit is hosting its second annual DX Poetry Contest.
If you’ve been waiting for the opportunity to flex your creative muscles, now is the time. When dealing with customer experience, your feelings probably run between confusion and elation or anticipation and dread on a near-daily basis. That’s what the current modern digital experience ecosystem is like: vast, complex and full of possibilities.
Just like your poetry, if only you try. Use #DXPoem to submit a poem of any length or format on social media or send your poem (or poems) to info@dxsummit.com.
What’s in it For You?
The winner of the DX Poetry Contest will receive a free three-day registration to CMSWire's DX Summit in Chicago, Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, which guarantees you a full day of workshops plus access to all conference content. The winner also receives a free night’s stay at the Radisson Blu Aqua, an award-winning luxury hotel, where the conference is taking place.
For the full set of contest rules, check out the DX Poetry Contest page on www.dxsummit.com.
Inspiration From Our 2016 DX Poetry Contest Winner
If you need inspiration, here is the winner of the 2016 DX Poetry Contest:
“A Typical Day” by Michael Cherun
Freshen up the home page, and make it look slick,
Just pretty up the interface, you'll be done super quick.
By the way, our VP likes orange and the colour green,
So go with that and forget what looks best on the screen.
And though every department wants 10 links to their page,
We can't figure out why users exit the site filled with rage.
Ask the users, you say? and see what they like?
That talk is nonesense, go take a hike.
I suppose we could create a survey, 20 page long,
That will ensure we'll never get anything wrong.
DX Poetry Honorable Mentions
Still need some inspiration? Look no further than these poems from our honorable mentions.
From Karen Baker:
Digital customer experience
Is more than the sum of its appearance
Apps are the rage
But if you want me to engage
Click through can’t be mysterious!
From Colin Volpe:
Forward facing
electricity
streaming
through the screen
coming at me
so as to
understand
how to
shop
and post
and navigate
and interact — with a corporation
And finally, from Pat Kelley:
When the view exceeds the experience
Digitally or otherwise induced,
All alone, do I weep or count my pence
Seeking content externally produced?
Likening my DX to that brought forth
From deep pockets, available, discreet
Enterprises, great leaders who spend more
Engaging customers I’ll never meet?
Do I weep all alone or do I come? Please come to Chicago and greet the ones
Who tell the stories, who lay the word foam
Down, who organize tracks of knowledge once
Explored and never lost. They speak to us
and we to them in concert and in trust.