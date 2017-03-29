Oh machine learning, we hardly know you PHOTO: Rayna meets the robot "I love you robot" on YouTube

Raise your hand if your eyes glaze over when someone speaks of the magic of machine learning.

Machine learning is real. It's been around for years before its current return to the spotlight. But as with all technology terms, the hype often masks the reality.

Join us for an hour long conversation on the hype, the reality and how to distinguish the two as we discuss "How Machine Learning Upends Marketing." We'll dig deep into how it can and can't help marketers and explore the prerequisites that make it function.

The Tweet Jam will kick off at 10 am PDT/ 1 pm EDT / 1700 GMT on March 30. As always, the broader CMSWire community is welcome to take part. Join by following the #DXChat hashtag, by logging into our chatroom or by watching Cover it Live, found below on the day of the Tweet Jam.

The Experts

While the entire CMSWire community is encouraged to join in, these practitioners will be on hand to keep the conversation rolling:

Chantal Schweizer, Senior Taxonomist at Earley Information Science — @ladyschweizer

The Questions

The following questions will shape the conversation:

How is machine learning different now than what already existed? Why the current interest? What myths surround machine learning that need to be put to rest? Which marketing tasks does machine learning aid? What tasks still require the human touch? Will machine learning make certain marketing functions obsolete? How can a business best prepare for the introduction of machine learning? What are the prerequisites? What privacy and/or ethical implications does the use of machine learning in marketing bring?

Participation Guidelines

A few things to keep in mind:

Introduce yourself with your first #DXChat tweet. Include your name, job title and your organization

Answer questions using A1 for the first question, A2 for the second and include the #DXChat hashtag. For example, "@bigbird A2 There's nothing magical about machine learning. It takes a lot of prep work in your information architecture #DXChat"

Please don't pitch products or services — stay knowledge focused

Keep the discussion professional, but informal

Remember that this is a public chat — be thoughtful

Still confused how to join into a Tweet Jam. Read this.