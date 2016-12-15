DNN offers a headless CMS approach in its Evoq 9 platform update. PHOTO: Asta Adamonyte

Evoq 9, the latest iteration of DNN’s web content management suite, moved the platform from monolithic to decoupled. It delivers omnichannel publishing via a microservices architecture.

Released today by San Mateo, Calif.-based DNN, Evoq 9 represents the provider's next step on a journey towards creating a more modern platform and further minimizing its use of web forms.

It includes a Content-as-a-Service platform (CaaS) that’s delivered as a microservice through DNN's cloud hosting service, which allows content to be published beyond a website to apps, devices and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

It is a component of a headless CMS, which focuses solely on the back-end work.

Rather than worry about delivery of content through pages, its goal is to provide content creators the tools to get their workflows up to a point where content is ready to be consumed in a CaaS use case.

Evoq 9 provides options to manages content and content analytics, and offers a stateless API to access and retrieve content and delivery of services via DNN's Liquid Content Cloud, powered by Microsoft Azure.

It also includes the content delivery and presentation features of the Evoq CMS, including a library of 100-plus design layers.

Microservices via API

Will Morgenweck

The microservices approach — described by Gartner researchers as the future of Web CMS — allows users to focus on the value of delivering their services and content rather than upgrading to a new version in a monolithic CMS, according to Dennis Shiao, director of content marketing for DNN.

In a CaaS delivery model like DNN unveils today, content is created independently from the place it will be used. The presentation layer is separated from the backend, which handles content storage and delivery.

"We're changing at a fundamental level with a headless or decoupled, CMS," Will Morgenweck, vice president of product management for DNN, told CMSWire.

"We wanted to make adjustments to the overall architecture and deliver our applications in a microservices architecture. We're able to deliver functionality to our customers whether they're on premise or in the cloud in a features-as-a-service model, which is very similar to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)."

Goodbye, Monolith

"We’re bringing multi-tenant SaaS to a CMS, which is quite rare in our industry,” Navin Nagiah, president and CEO of DNN, said in a statement. He added that through the Liquid Content repository, users can publish content seamlessly on multiple channels.

"You hear a lot of times that on-premises CMS can't be a headless CMS and it's very difficult to transition an existing CMS into a headless," Morgenweck told CMSWire. "We disagree. Companies have invested quite a bit into a digital presence and a lot of that revolves around the website. We don't believe everything has to be revolved around the website. Content you have may also can go to a mobile app, and we don't believe you should have to go to a new stack."

Mobile App and other developers can use DNN's REST API without having to move content through different systems.

Dennis Shiao

DNN, which has about 100 employees and was founded in 2006, has customers including Bank of America, Aetna, True Value Hardware, Whirlpool, the US Department of Defense (DoD) and Sports Direct.

It started as an open source project on Microsoft's .NET stack. It grew the open source community to more than 1 million, according to Shiao.