DNN, a .NET web content management provider, has updated its Evoq CMS platform today with connections to new channels for its omnichannel publishing system.

Evoq 9.1 continues the theme DNN established in December with its 9.0 release: a move from monolithic to decoupled and headless content management. That December update featured the debut of Liquid Content, the omnichannel publishing engine for Evoq CMS that's supported by a microservices architecture.

Today, the San Mateo, Calif.-based provider debuts a release that is designed to allow marketers to publish to devices such as Amazon Echo and applications such as Facebook Messenger, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

"Evoq 9.0 laid the foundation and included our change to a content model with Liquid Content — a structured content approach so that content is not trapped inside a page," said Dennis Shiao, content marketing director for DNN. "Content is stored independently in our new microservices architecture that we're delivering via the cloud in a features-as-a-service model, kind of like a SaaS for individual features."

Beyond Web Publishing

Shiao told CMSWire it's no longer good enough for a CMS just to publish to your website. That's been functional all along, he noted, but now it really needs to "go wherever your customer is."

In Evoq 9.1, CMS users can live in a multipublishing environment that gives business users built-in channels that don’t require coding, programming or hiring an agency or implementation partner.

"We're continuing on essentially our headless model," Shiao remarked, "using our REST API that gives companies with developer resources the ability to use our API to connect from different devices or applications to the content stored in Liquid Content."

Shiao pointed out the example of Amazon Echo, whose voice-activated personal assistant named Alexa is Amazon's version of Google Home’s "OK, Google." The Alexa Skills Kit, Amazon's developer toolkit that allows users to build apps within the Alexa ecosystem, can leverage Evoq's Liquid Content REST API to help users provide content to those seeking information through voice commands.

The semantically tagged content enables Alexa to provide answers to questions.

"Consumers are now empowered to have answers at their fingertips," Shiao stated.

With Liquid Content from DNN, users create content once, then deliver it to multiple channels: websites, mobile apps and social networks.

Marketer-Friendly Analytics

Liquid Content also collects analytics data specific to each channel for content comparisons between websites and apps, social networks or Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

DNN also claims its CMS software can help marketers avoid six-figure investments for software licenses, developers and implementation partners. DNN officials call Liquid Content "tailor-made for the mid-market" with its marketer-friendly drag-and-drop user interface.

"We want to give marketers the most accessible multichannel CMS," Shiao said. "A lot of other CMSs that do multichannel have some of these structured content capabilities, but a lot of them require developers to do some coding for a custom content type."

Marketers with resources at the enterprise level can take advantage of Liquid Content's REST API, Shiao added, to build front-end experiences and customize them if they choose.

Liquid Content is designed for specific business user flows which officials believe can ease the burden on IT.

DNN also provides developers with a documented REST API for building front-end experiences with Liquid Content.