Everyone talks about digital transformation. You can't avoid it.
Have you ever considered renovation rather than transformation?
That's how Sergio Zyman views it — "digital renovation." Zyman's book, "Renovate Before You Innovate," recommends improving existing tools and practices rather than tossing everything in the trash and starting from scratch. Read more.
Here are some more of our favorites from the past week.
A Sample of Our Stories
Customer Experience
- Adobe Sensei's AI Framework Adds 'Data Intelligence'
- Getting Started with Machine Learning: 3 Things Marketers Need to Know
- Cognitive Computing Creates Better Customer Engagement, IBM Says
- Surviving Big Data: How to Create Better Digital Experiences
Digital Workplace
- Baby You Can Drive My Car: The Business Benefits of Autonomous Driving
- Email Isn't the Enemy, The Fight For Our Limited Attention Is
- How Your Company Culture Supports Your Digital Workplace
- SharePoint Intranets: To Buy, To Build or To Wait?
Information Management
- How Secure Is Your Search?
- Rethinking the EU's New Data Regs
- 6 Security Technology Startups to Watch in 2017
- What Gimmal's RecordLion Buy Means for IG
Featured Events
- March 29 — [Earley Executive Roundtable] Session 1: Digital Workers, Chatbots and Customer Service
- April 12 — [Earley Executive Roundtable] Session 2: The Role of Intelligent Virtual Assistants in Healthcare
- April 26 — [Earley Executive Roundtable] Session 3: Robo Banking, Robo-Advisors
- May 10 — [Earley Executive Roundtable] Session 4: Coversational Commerce and Virtual Sales Assistants
- June 21 — [PARTNER] Digital Marketing for Financial Services Summit