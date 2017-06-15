Freshdesk dove into new branding by reconfiguring its suite of software under the Freshworks name. PHOTO: jojoscope

Freshdesk wants to remain "fresh," but under a new name.

The customer support software provider has created a new umbrella brand called Freshworks. The company will place its suite of business software applications under the Freshworks brand, including:

Freshdesk: customer support helpdesk

Freshservice: cloud-based service desk and IT service management solution

Freshsales: CRM solution

Freshcaller: Call center on the cloud

Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and founder of Freshworks, said it was the right time to "expand our vision and build more exciting products" and "create a new brand that would allow us to tell our multi-product story better.”

The CEO said his company's software can help organizations share customer data and insights across sales and support teams or onboard and set up new employees.

In other technology news...

Cision Acquires Paris Media Monitor

Cision announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire L'Argus de la Presse, a Paris-based provider of media monitoring solutions. The deal is worth about $12 million.

Argus' corporate and PR agency customers will be able to leverage the Cision Communications Cloud, which is designed to help companies measure earned media performance.

"By adding Argus' robust media monitoring to the Cision Communications Cloud, communicators in France and around the world who use Cision can better understand the reach and relevance of their media coverage," Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of Cision, said in a statement.

Cision will acquire 100 percent of the outstanding shares of Argus with $10 million paid at closing and up to $2.23 million paid over the next four years.

Slack Adds Highlights

Amidst rumors of an Amazon acquisition, Slack added a new feature to combat the common complaint of information overload.

The feature is called Highlights. Powered by machine-learning algorithms, Highlights summarizes the "most important" messages for you.

"They are Slack’s best prediction of the information that matters to you, and are based on your interactions with people, channels, files and apps," San Francisco-based Slack officials blogged this week.

Slack users will be able to see up to 10 Highlights they've missed throughout their channels. Users will learn why the message was marked relevant, too.

"They’re helpful checkpoints as you scroll back through messages you’ve missed, so you can quickly gather what’s important without having to read every message," Slack officials said. "And given that each Highlight is tailored to you, what you see highlighted may be different than what a teammate sees in the same channel."

Users can "thumbs up" or "thumbs down" Highlights for better targeting.

Highlights will be rolling out on desktop over the coming days to teams on Slack’s paid plans.