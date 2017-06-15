Freshdesk wants to remain "fresh," but under a new name.
The customer support software provider has created a new umbrella brand called Freshworks. The company will place its suite of business software applications under the Freshworks brand, including:
- Freshdesk: customer support helpdesk
- Freshservice: cloud-based service desk and IT service management solution
- Freshsales: CRM solution
- Freshcaller: Call center on the cloud
Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and founder of Freshworks, said it was the right time to "expand our vision and build more exciting products" and "create a new brand that would allow us to tell our multi-product story better.”
The CEO said his company's software can help organizations share customer data and insights across sales and support teams or onboard and set up new employees.
In other technology news...
Cision Acquires Paris Media Monitor
Cision announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire L'Argus de la Presse, a Paris-based provider of media monitoring solutions. The deal is worth about $12 million.
Argus' corporate and PR agency customers will be able to leverage the Cision Communications Cloud, which is designed to help companies measure earned media performance.
"By adding Argus' robust media monitoring to the Cision Communications Cloud, communicators in France and around the world who use Cision can better understand the reach and relevance of their media coverage," Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of Cision, said in a statement.
Cision will acquire 100 percent of the outstanding shares of Argus with $10 million paid at closing and up to $2.23 million paid over the next four years.
Slack Adds Highlights
Amidst rumors of an Amazon acquisition, Slack added a new feature to combat the common complaint of information overload.
The feature is called Highlights. Powered by machine-learning algorithms, Highlights summarizes the "most important" messages for you.
"They are Slack’s best prediction of the information that matters to you, and are based on your interactions with people, channels, files and apps," San Francisco-based Slack officials blogged this week.
Slack users will be able to see up to 10 Highlights they've missed throughout their channels. Users will learn why the message was marked relevant, too.
"They’re helpful checkpoints as you scroll back through messages you’ve missed, so you can quickly gather what’s important without having to read every message," Slack officials said. "And given that each Highlight is tailored to you, what you see highlighted may be different than what a teammate sees in the same channel."
Users can "thumbs up" or "thumbs down" Highlights for better targeting.
Highlights will be rolling out on desktop over the coming days to teams on Slack’s paid plans.
Nuance Announces Customer Analytics Portfolio
Burlington, Mass.-based Nuance Communications announced an expansion of its Nuance Analytics portfolio to include advanced solutions.
Nuance is building on its prediction and analytics to complement its customer engagement solutions, powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The company also announced it is partnering with third parties such as CallMiner, which provides speech and engagement analytics.
Nuance’s automation and data science services can be combined with both CallMiner’s Eureka customer engagement analytics platform and Nuance Insights solutions.
SDL Brings Machine Translation
Maidenhead, UK-based SDL has integrated its Neural Machine Translation (NMT) technology into its SDL Enterprise Translation Server 7.4 (SDL ETS).
SDL’s Neural MT provides uses a learning architecture that learns the meaning of text, rather than associated words in a sentence.
“SDL has a clear focus on the global enterprise and has a strong commitment on delivering MT solutions that are secure and scalable,” Thomas Labarthe, EVP of business and corporate development for SDL, said.
SDL offers a selection of APIs and integrations for its MT technology and can also be leveraged in global content workflows and third-party applications using SDL’s integrations.
Igloo Partners with Starmind
Kitchener, Ontario-based Igloo Software, provider of digital workplace solutions, has partnered with cognitive computing provider Starmind to add predictive intelligence functionality to Igloo's digital workplace platform.
Starmind’s cognitive computing via the Igloo Platform will aim to help customers retrieve answers automatically while rerouting new questions to experts throughout the organization.
“Starmind’s technology enables our customers to tap into rich employee expertise for valuable improvements in productivity and engagement," Dan Latendre, founder and CEO at Igloo Software, said in a statement.