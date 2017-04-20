Gartner named SAP and Marketo to the leaderboard of MCCM vendors. They joined existing leaders Adobe, SAS, Oracle, IBM and Oracle. PHOTO: Rvs1966

SAP and Marketo surged into the leaderboard and joined returnees Adobe, Salesforce, IBM, Oracle and SAS in Gartner's new report on multichannel campaign management software vendors.

Stamford, Conn.-based Gartner released its yearly Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Campaign Management this week. SAP was a challenger last year. Marketo shared the visionaries quadrant with Sitecore last year, but the latter keeps that spot to itself this time.

Gartner analysts Adam Sarner, Mike McGuire, Jennifer Polk and Noah Elkin wrote the report.

Machine Learning Integrations

They define the multichannel campaign management (MCCM) market as vendors that "orchestrate customer engagements and marketing content to individuals and segments across multiple channels. Channels may include websites, email, mobile, social, programmatic advertising, call centers and direct mail."

The MCCM vendor story in this space, though, goes beyond traditional multichannel marketing. Gartner added five vendors to this year's quadrant because of their commitment to integrating machine learning, personalization and ad tech capabilities into big data foundations.

Emarsys, Episerver, Maropost, Resulticks and Sailthru made the cut this year. Gartner dropped only two vendors — Microsoft and SDL — that did not meet the minimum requirements.

What Makes a MCCM Suite?

The MCCM suites Gartner rated all included:

Personalization engines. Personalization tech is nothing new to digital marketing. Vendors now, however, add personalization engines to their MCCM suites versus a standalone offering. The original focus on web channels has opened up to email marketing.

Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Vendors are moving to predictive and prescriptive analytics techniques powered by machine learning and AI.

Success teams. Customers want vendors that serve as a "true partner" during implementation and understand their business, according to Gartner's findings. Vendors are listening and adding these services.

Campaign journey analytics. Customer journey analytics is in high demand. At the core are attribution metrics, typically added, Gartner researchers found, as a third-party overlay to core MCCM offerings.

"They're supporting and automating the customer journey with data, and they're integrating tools that combine insights into the delivery of customized content in near-real or real time," Gartner researchers said of MCCM vendors. "They're driving future brand relevance by strengthening capabilities in machine learning, the IoT and channel attribution."

Cracking Gartner's MCCM Party

To get into this Gartner Magic Quadrant, vendors needed:

At least 20 customers using MCCM

At least 15 new customer wins for MCCM during the past 12 months

At least $15 million in revenue and enough cash to fund a year of operations at the current rate of cash depletion

They must also offer the ability to execute and manage multichannel campaigns, provide tracking and reporting and include functions such as segmentation, campaign execution and campaign workflow.

Their software must include at least three of the following — predictive analytics, campaign optimization, multidimensional segmentation, event triggering, real-time recommendations or multichannel lead management — and support integrations with CRM or salesforce automation applications.