Artificial intelligence could give marketers more time to relax. PHOTO: David Mark

In the past few years, we’ve seen a growing number of applications — Facebook, Ancestry.com, Netflix — make use of machine learning to help perform specific tasks. Isn’t it time your digital asset management (DAM) system did as well?

As a marketer, you have to tag content, important metadata and constantly ensure everyone is doing the same in a systematic way that avoids chaos as you manage digital assets. But what if artificial intelligence could do this for you? What if managing assets was entirely automated? Image the time you'd win back. Read more.

