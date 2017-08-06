Howdy! Here’s this week’s ICYMI (In Case You Missed It) roundup. Head ’em up, move ’em out.
- If your company is not already jumping through hoops to create frictionless customer service by merging speed and convenience, you’re going to want to start. Companies such as Amazon and Lyft utilize the concept, successfully shifting the idea from a novelty to a requirement. Channeling my inner Napoleon Dynamite by saying “Thanks a LOT! Gosh …”
- “Be stubborn on the mission and be flexible on the details” — Ravi Vadrevu. Check out this must read: Surviving a Startup Coup: Entrepreneur Spotlight on Ravi Vadrevu
- Domo arigato, Mr. Robotic-o process automation. It’s almost here. Just add cognitive AI enhancement and you’ve got yourself a party
- Docurated deepened Salesforce partnership with new Federated Search. Put ‘er there, partner
- Ch-ch-changes! iOS 11 is coming in hot with a new “Today” section in the Apple App store, possibly providing more visibility to your app and brand. Get to planning
- Microsoft, Microsoft, Microsoft. It seems to be the Marcia Brady of the tech world and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Microsoft presented latest releases to align with goal to “reinvent personal productivity”
- I laughed way too hard at this headline: Enterprise Search: The Red-Headed Stepchild of the Workplace. Miles Kehoe digs into why it’s so bad and how to fix the issue
- Marketers: reach your customers via these community-based content marketing channels (*cough* Wikipedia, Medium, Reddit, comment sections, Quora and niche forums)
- I wasn’t sure how I felt about this article until I read it thoroughly. Martyn Perks argues governance does not belong in the modern digital workplace
- Last week Forrester unveiled its "Vendor Landscape: Digital Experience Service Providers, 2017" to dive into this growing area. Kaya Ismail has the inside scoop on how DX Service providers differentiate and how they sometimes blend together (too much marketing speak anyone?)
