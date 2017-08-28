Great to see you. In case you missed it, last week was crazy, man.
To keep it short, we’re talking GDPR, site security, EFSS and more. Can ya dig it?
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- I’m just going to get right down to it. Businesses have less than a year to get their privacy ducks in a row before the EU’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) kicks in. Your CMS can be an ally in compliance: this article explains why.
- ”Be aggressive! B-E aggressive!” — Google’s mantra as it takes interest in online security. The next version of Chrome will mark any HTTP sites that collect passwords or credit cards as non-secure, forcing many sites (including CMSWire) to take quick action to avoid the consequences.
- If you mess with the bull(s), you’re going to get the horns: a lesson learned by Huddle Software, after it tried with compete for the EFSS space with the likes of giants such as Microsoft and Google. Huddle was recently acquired for $89 million, despite a peak valuation of $300 million three years ago.
- Tick-tock. Time’s up for Microsoft Dynamics Marketing (MDM) and CRM ecosystem come May 2018. Who’s on Microsoft’s roster for alternative marketing solutions? Microsoft, duh. Microsoft Dynamics 365 is set to launch in Spring 2018.
- Customer experience is something all businesses should strive for. The problem is, as I’m sure you know, is defining the metrics of CX is not exactly tangible. Gerry McGovern argues campaign culture is truly corrosive to the customer service. Customer needs should be at the forefront of your campaigns.
- Digital transformation is basically telling enterprise content management (ECM) to shake it off, shake it off. Three examples of digital transformation’s impact on ECM? e-Forms, engineering drawings and claims/underwriting.
- Contributor Matt Walko explains the power of humility in business and how to use the value to your benefit.
- Meet your (official) top 50 fastest growing American software companies, according to Inc.com.
- Are you having issues with your martech? Many are. The good news? Agencies have developed their technological expertise in the past few years, offering new stack services. It may be time to find the right agency or consulting firm.
- Hootsuite, the social media management ecosystem, recently integrated Adobe’s 90 million digital visual assets. Owl see you!
Get down with your bad self. Boogie on through this week with a pep in your step. In other words, feel da funk. I’m Audi 5000. Catch you on the flip-side!