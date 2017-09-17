“It's the eye of the tiger
It's the thrill of the fight
Rising up to the challenge of our rival
And the last known survivor”
– Survivor
I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling like a warrior. Hear me roar.
Without further ado, let’s get ready to rumble on the top articles from last week.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Ding, ding, ding! Forrester announced the leaders of its Enterprise BI Platforms With Majority On-Premises Deployments Wave and they are: MicroStrategy, IBM, TIBCO Software, Qlik and Tableau
- An old coworker was recently complaining about how whiny and self-centered millennials are in the workplace. How offensive is it to generalize a whole group of people like that? So we got into a debate and …. Wait, that’s not what I was talking about … where was I? Oh, open plan offices are making a comeback and have some serious pros and a few cons. Here’s Erika Morphy’s take on the plan for a collaborative space
- Here’s the hot take on Slack: Shared Channels. That’s right, Slack announced its latest release called Slack Channels, claiming it will be the replacement for all things email. Time will tell if that holds true (spoiler alert: the market is saying no way)
- Yo, what’s the deal with blockchain? Is it going to disrupt ECM? Are they going to be singing “Better Together” by Jack Johnson? Is it all hype? This article digs into these questions and provides ideas on how the two can work better together
- Companies are scrambling to ready themselves for the impending GDPR, and that includes vendors. Dom Nicastro spoke with the CMO of BloomReach, a digital experience platform provider, on its newest update focused equally on digital experience and GDPR compliance
- What’s that I see over over there? We can’t quite make it out. Ah, it's the next generation of Enterprise Search! How can we tell, you might ask? The joining of text and database content, search cards and linked enterprise data (LED) are great indicators
- The digital workplace is still in a rookie state. Here are strategies for a successful digital workplace culture, including practical advice on what's working and what's not
- Speaking of rookie moves: I’m sure you’ve heard about the recent Equifax breach that compromised the data of 143 million US customers. Among the many unfortunate outcomes of the breach, it raised once more the question of open source security. Red herring or culprit? Seven experts weigh in on the subject
- Last but not least, I’m going to really pound the concept of the digital workplace into your brain. These strategies will make your transformation destined for greatness
That’s a KO on this recap (if I do say so myself). Have the best week ahead. Remember: the harder the climb, the better the view. Keep grinding.