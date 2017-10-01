Sometimes, in life and in work, we need a shift in perspective to get the full picture. Cheers to you in your pursuit of understanding.
Here’s what you missed last week on CMSWire.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Well, well, well. What do we have here? Forrester just released its Digital Experience Platform Wave and it looks like Oracle took the cake this year
- On your mark, get set, mark your calendars! Microsoft SharePoint 2019 is set to be released in mid-2018
- ”On day one of Microsoft Ignite, the company announced its Teams collaboration product would become the ‘hero client’ for all communications functionality in Office 365 going forward.” Is this the portal we’ve been looking for?
- Waiting on the edge of your seat for other news from Microsoft Ignite? Here’s five releases to catch up on. Also, Satya Nadella shared his vision of AI-powered digital transformation
- Ladies and gentlemen, boys and gals! Now announcing (drumroll please) ... the HubSpot Conversations tool! Perks include sending customer conversations from site pages, Facebook, Slack and other messaging channels into one inbox. Where’s the easy button?
- In other news, SAP revealed its SAP Data Hub
- If you’ve got $30 in your pocket, you might want to consider putting it toward Zoho One Operating System for Business, set to come out in May 2018
- SAP announced its intention to acquire Gigya, a customer identity and access management platform provider.
Upcoming Events
- Oct. 4 — [DX Leaders Webinar] Contextual Commerce in Action
- Oct. 8 — [Conference] Shoptalk Europe 2017
- Oct. 16 — [Conference] Call Center Week
- Oct. 19 — [CMSWire Webinar] The Dude’s Guide to Analytics
- Oct. 19 — [Conference] Chief Strategy Officer Summit
Featured Resources
- Migration Planning to SharePoint Online
- Open Source: Total Cost of Ownership Conundrum
- 10 Steps to Planning a Successful Webinar
- Accelerating the Delivery of Digital Experiences
- Content + Commerce = Power Couple
I see you’re busy so I won’t keep you much longer. Just know that you are appreciated!