- IoT, big data and real-time location systems have the potential to merge for an unforgettable retail experience. I can’t wait to see what’s in-store.
- “True digital transformations make use of new technologies and capabilities to refresh brand experiences and improve upon existing business processes.” Rich Wood on why we should be focusing on the “transformation” rather than the “digital.”
- Here’s how to leverage your next-best marketing tool: WhatsApp.
- Word on the street is Zeta Global Acquired MarTech Provider Boomtrain. Boomshackalacka.
- Forrester survey: only 28 percent of managers assume responsibility for employee engagement. Erika Morphy encourages stronger WX programs to ensure better CX.
- Let’s talk sports. Gerry McGovern digs into the motivation behind the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team’s strategy: maximizing talent by providing tools to fulfill potential. Go team!
- Content marketers: choose wisely, you must, when it comes to your social network platforms. Kaya Ismail reviews social media content marketing, audio and visual content marketing and online community content marketing to help you discover which suits your marketing needs. Mind what you have learned. Save you, it can.
- “I’m not stressed! You’re stressed!!!” said every marketer at one point in their careers. Dom Nicastro helps you breathe easier by explaining why no marketing team has it all figured out.
- Jack be nimble, Jack be quick, Jack use Nimble Smart Contacts App add-in for Microsoft Office 365 to make cold calling less, well cold.
- Are you willing to swap your privacy rights to find a taqueria? Honestly, nine times out of 10, I’ll say yes. But that’s just me ....
Events
- July 25 – [CMSWire Webinar] 5 Tips to Build a Customer-Driven Growth Engine
- July 25 – [Sitecore Webinar] How to Deliver a Standout Commerce Experience
- July 26 – [Earley Executive Roundtable] The Secret to Successful Marketing to the Technical B2B Buyer
- July 27 – [Algolia Webinar] Building Consumer-Grade Search: Open Source vs. Hosted APIs
- Sept. 11 – Brand Strategy Innovation Summit
- Continually Optimize Experiences
- How to Choose Your Next CMS
- The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search and Knowledge Discovery Solutions, Q2 2017
- Governance and the Digital Workplace
- 6 Key Dimensions of a Digital Workplace
