Hey there! I hope all is well.
Tune in below for the top headlines from last week you might have missed:
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Marketo CMO Chandar Pattabhiram leaves to take job as CMO of Coupa Software, leaving the position available for the second time in a year. Pattabhiram is known for his connection to marketing and storytelling. The Marketo exec shakeup continues.
- ICYMI, Forrester just created a new term and Wave, “Insight Platforms-As-A-Service” (PaaS), because it can. The initial Wave evaluated eight vendors, and Google came out on top (no surprise here). Virginia Backaitis digs into the reasoning behind the decision.
- Speaking of newly released reports: let’s talk about the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines. Gartner defines insight engines as enterprise search that [provides] “more-natural access to information for knowledge workers and other constituents in ways that enterprise search has not.” A.K.A. The next big thing. Read up.
- Did you say you were selecting a SharePoint Intranet-in-a-Box? Here are those nine questions to ask when picking your perfect provider. You’re welcome.
- Your Office 365 platform only goes as far as your employee’s engagement with it. At-a-glance benefits include shortcuts leading to productivity leading to overall employee happiness.
- On my radar, on my radar. Don’t miss these five upcoming digital experience conferences: Content Marketing World (Sept. 5), Inbound (Sept. 25), MarTech Boston (Oct. 2), Forrester’s CXSF (Oct. 19) and DX Summit 2017 (Nov. 13).
- The real deal: Huddle was reportedly acquired by private equity firm for…drumroll please…$89M. Wah, wah, wahhh, considering Huddle’s peak valuation was $300M in 2014.
- Which reminds me, Seattle-based business intelligence and analytics provider Tableau acquired ClearGraph to raise its augmented intelligence play. Could this be a new era for data? Only time will tell.
- I don’t know about you, but every time I hear about artificial intelligence (AI), I can’t help but think of dramatized versions of the technology such as the movie “I, Robot,” featuring the ever-talented Will Smith. Michael Wu helps tackle fears about AI by arguing it is really the new business intelligence.
- Also, Demandbase just released new AI technology that “better enables B2B companies to turn digital signals into actions.” Dom Nicastro has the inside scoop.
- Get your head in the cloud. This article provides insight on how this professional learned to embrace the cloud for many reasons, particularly that it provides a power shift between the vendors and customers. Power to the people.
Events
Walla-walla hey! Walla-walla hoo! Top events just for you!
- Aug. 13 — [CMSWire Webinar On-Demand] Customer Experience is a Team Sport
- Aug. 23 — [DX Summit Webinar] 3 Secrets to Voice of the Customer Success
- Aug.- Oct. — 2017 DX Leaders Webinar Series
- Sept. 12 — Smart Cities Live - London 2017
- Nov. 13 — CMSWire's DX Summit Chicago 2017
Featured Resources
Making your brain big and strong:
- How Digital Agencies Stay Successful
- A Buyer's Guide to Web CMS
- Meet the New Power Couple: Content and Commerce
- Integrated Content Strategy
- A CIO's Guide to the Unified Digital Workplace
That’s all I’ve got for this week. See you soon.
Oh, one more thing — you’re the best.