  • Marketo CMO Chandar Pattabhiram leaves to take job as CMO of Coupa Software, leaving the position available for the second time in a year. Pattabhiram is known for his connection to marketing and storytelling. The Marketo exec shakeup continues.
  • ICYMI, Forrester just created a new term and Wave, “Insight Platforms-As-A-Service” (PaaS), because it can. The initial Wave evaluated eight vendors, and Google came out on top (no surprise here). Virginia Backaitis digs into the reasoning behind the decision.
  • Speaking of newly released reports: let’s talk about the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines. Gartner defines insight engines as enterprise search that [provides] “more-natural access to information for knowledge workers and other constituents in ways that enterprise search has not.” A.K.A. The next big thing. Read up.
  • Did you say you were selecting a SharePoint Intranet-in-a-Box? Here are those nine questions to ask when picking your perfect provider. You’re welcome.
  • Your Office 365 platform only goes as far as your employee’s engagement with it. At-a-glance benefits include shortcuts leading to productivity leading to overall employee happiness.
  • On my radar, on my radar. Don’t miss these five upcoming digital experience conferences: Content Marketing World (Sept. 5), Inbound (Sept. 25), MarTech Boston (Oct. 2), Forrester’s CXSF (Oct. 19) and DX Summit 2017 (Nov. 13).
  • The real deal: Huddle was reportedly acquired by private equity firm for…drumroll please…$89M. Wah, wah, wahhh, considering Huddle’s peak valuation was $300M in 2014.
  • Which reminds me, Seattle-based business intelligence and analytics provider Tableau acquired ClearGraph to raise its augmented intelligence play. Could this be a new era for data? Only time will tell.
  • I don’t know about you, but every time I hear about artificial intelligence (AI), I can’t help but think of dramatized versions of the technology such as the movie “I, Robot,” featuring the ever-talented Will Smith. Michael Wu helps tackle fears about AI by arguing it is really the new business intelligence.
  • Also, Demandbase just released new AI technology that “better enables B2B companies to turn digital signals into actions.” Dom Nicastro has the inside scoop.
  • Get your head in the cloud. This article provides insight on how this professional learned to embrace the cloud for many reasons, particularly that it provides a power shift between the vendors and customers. Power to the people.

