Well hi, hello there, how lovely to see you here. I trust you’ve had a good week?
How about that weather? Weird for this time of year, huh?
Okay, enough small talk. Here’s what you missed last week on CMSWire.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- It takes two, baby! Marketo and Google Cloud Platform are partnering up come 2018, "which signals a ‘mind-blowing’ convergence of marketing and advertising technologies and underscores the ‘scale and power of a public cloud infrastructure.’”
- After just four months, ESW Capital announced it will sell Jive Software's external community business to Lithium Technologies. Speculators feel as though it won’t be long now before parts of the social media management solutions and online community products provider will be jump, Jive-ing away.
- Hey marketers: Are you prepping for the GDPR? You should be. Here are steps to being proactive: 1) warmly embrace data governance; 2) provide transparent and timely access to each customer’s data; and 3) add value for customers when you use their data.
- With years of experience under his belt, Mindtree’s CMO Paul Gottsegen has some helpful tips to succeed as a modern marketer. What are they, you might ask? You’ll have to read the article to find out. #cliffhanger
- Stop, collaborate and listen. Stop here to find out if you fit into the Office 365 and Groups collab approach vision. (N)Ice, (n)ice, baby. Dunununununununh.
- Now you’re speaking my language. Adobe’s Campaign updates improves analytics, provides new email templates and produces multi-language emails.
- Do you work for a company from the pre-digital era? My guess is the digital transformation hasn’t been as easy when you’re keeping up with the Jonses a.k.a. FAAA (a.k.a. Facebook, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple). Strategies for cultural change include using the right language, building a culture of constant change and getting Board of Directors on board with forward digital thinking.
- David Roe’s got the hot goss (gossip) on the latest acquisition: “M-Files added a little more artificial intelligence to its 'intelligent' information management platform last week with the acquisition of machine learning and natural language processing solutions provider Apprento.” Extra, extra read all about it.
- Speaking of extra, Microsoft added muscle to Power BI Report Server, its on-premises self-service analytics and enterprise reporting solution.
- “Reach out and touch me” — Enterprise Search in 2017. Eventually, the software won’t be so needy, but for now, enterprise search still needs the right amount of human attention.
Events
- Sept. 12 — Creating Clarity Out of DX Change
- Sept. 21 — The Modern Digital Experience Tech Stack
- Sept. 28 — 10 Common Webinar Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
- Oct. 3 — Youth Marketing Strategy
- Oct. 9 — Shoptalk Europe
Featured Resources
- 10 Effective Personalization Tactics
- 10 Steps to Planning a Successful Webinar
- Cloud Contact Centers Improve Operations and the Bottom Line
- Integrated Content Strategy: Syncing content management and content marketing efforts
- Migration Planning to SharePoint Online
Take risks this week. That’s the only way you can push the status quo. Reminder: you are strong, intelligent and capable.