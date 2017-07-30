Warning: Spoilers ahead.
- This week, Marketo forgot to renew its domain — whoops — leaving users unable to access their accounts. Internet hilarity ensued. As an email marketer with multiple daily deployments, it was hard to find humor in the situation, but I do feel for the Marketo marketing team
- Michal Pisarek warned us about the governance challenges associated with SharePoint Communication Sites
- Winner, winner chicken dinner! Gartner released its WCM Magic Quadrant this week, with Sitecore and Adobe sharing top honors
- So authentic, so fresh, so hot right now: influencer marketing. This article provides tips on how to jump on the trend without spending beaucoup bucks
- Speaking of dollar bills, it’s time to start looking at next year’s marketing budget! Yay! There’s an art and science behind it and contributor Anita Brearton reminded marketers to keep in mind these three responsibilities: brand, strategy and funnel
- Thirty-dolla makes Zoho One’s new operating system for business holla!
- Salesforce rolled out its second generation of Service Cloud, promising Lightning speeds, faster setup capabilities, new mobile app and increased productivity features ... hold the thunder
- Alister Webb describes collaboration as “a complex, dual-layered set of interactions which, when we get the mix right, collectively manifest as a culture of sustainable collaboration.” Do it to it
- Winter (read: GDPR) is coming. Build your security cred with these tips from Microsoft Partners (PS who’s watching GoT tonight?)
- Don’t be fooled. Martin White hit us with the reality of enterprise search. Hint: it comes in three phases and will take much longer to implement than vendors let on
