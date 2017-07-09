PHOTO: Jon Tyson

Top 5 Articles of the Week

1. Microsoft Layoffs Expected Amongst Talk of Restructured Cloud Sales by David Roe Thousands of jobs at Microsoft are on the line as the company announces a major reorganization of its sales team. Microsoft initially avoided any mention of job cuts, stating any changes will be to better serve customers and partners, but later confirmed that layoffs were on the way. Microsoft is focusing on a renewed push to the cloud, which may be to blame the cause of the layoffs. While employees may be getting burnt, Roe determines this shift may be the push Microsoft needs to compete with Amazon.

by David Roe

The shift in sales force automation space (SFA) has begun, according to the most recent Forrester Wave for Sales Force Automation (SFA). Vendors are now developing a seller-focused “ecosystem,” implementing and increasing the role of artificial intelligence (AI) along the way. Microsoft, Oracle and Salesforce led the wave.

by Kaya Ismail

We have a officially made it halfway through 2017. Congratulations!

So far, we’ve seen a number of CMS conferences and major releases from WordPress, Joomla and Drupal in 2017, though we're still awaiting SilverStripe 4. Ismail recaps what's happening in the world of open source CMS providers from the first half of this year (#ThanksIsmail) and news for what to expect in July.