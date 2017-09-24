Signs are pointing that autumn has arrived here in San Francisco. Do you know what I say to these signs? Don’t tell me what to do, time. I’m blissfully pretending I still have time with the remnants of summer.
Before you know it, it will be time to decorate pumpkins for Halloween, then winter festivities will pop up and — like that — we’ll be coming up on a new fiscal year.
I’m getting ahead of myself, I know. I still have to catch you up on our top articles from last week. Here we go:
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- ”Anything you can do, I can do better” is a song Oracle CTO Larry Ellison (probably) knows all too well, judging from his announcement that Oracle will “sell everything at the same price as Amazon.” Stay tuned for results.
- Now hiring: software engineers. Where? Everywhere. According to CareerCast's latest report, software engineer is the top-paying job in the IT industry, with an average salary of $102,280 a year.
- Is digital transformation a term that needs ... transforming? Contributor Anita Brearton suggests we shift to Cathedral Thinking: “a far-reaching vision, a well thought-out blueprint, and a shared commitment to long-term implementation.”
- Tick, tock. GDPR is coming around the block. You probably have compliance strategy and all the resources you need in place, right? No? Join the club. Here’s your guide for getting started with your GDPR compliance strategy.
- Check out the 7 trends shaping the digital workplace: AI, robobosses, smart workplaces, virtual personal assistants, changing duties, the gig economy and digital dexterity.
- Do you desire the key to your customer’s heart? Master the emotional component of the customer journey. These are the tips you’re looking for.
- Gartner surveyed CEOs and CIOs at the end of 2016 to find out their priorities. Despite stating the digital workplace was unimportant to them, they prioritized three of the key components of the digital workplace. How do you like them apples?
- Let’s talk about content. It’s hard. But it’s so, so, so important. Filling a knowledge gap, helping readers do their job better, making readers think differently/more expansively, presenting results of marketing achievements and combining unrelated things are all proven useful content tactics.
- Transparency in the workplace has long been on the list of business initiatives for better employee engagement. The time has come where your customers demand the same. Get the competitive edge by becoming crystal clear.
Admittedly, the dog days of summer are over. It’s time to fall in love with your passions with a fresh new view. You rock and you roll. I’ll chat with you next week.