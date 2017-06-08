Releases are on the way in the open source world as we come up on the midway point of the year PHOTO: Dawid Zawiła

Another month, another batch of open source CMS vendors tweaking their products.

In May, we found ourselves well and truly in the thick of conference season, as we discussed no less than five separate open source focused events which have either come to pass, or are on the horizon.

Here's what to expect from the open source world in June.

WordPress

After two betas and a release candidate,WordPress 4.8 is expected today. Automattic Product Designer Mel Choyce said via the WordPress Blog the WordPress team hopes to, “ship WordPress 4.8 on Thursday, June 8.”

This particular WordPress release is heavily focused on widgets. The age-old Wordpress text widget is gaining a WYSIWYG and HTML editor, while two new widgets enable WordPress users to insert images and videos into sidebars with greater ease.

Liferay

Liferay Community Edition (CE) is getting a major update this month, with the availability of Liferay 7 CE GA4 release. This large release includes a number of fixes and improvements, and will also reintroduce the Ext plugin type, a highly requested feature from the Liferay community.

Also, early bird registration for Liferay Symposium North America 2017 remains open until June 30. The annual conference will be held in Austin on Oct. 16 through Oct. 17. If you want to speak at the event, Liferay is accepting speaking proposals up until June 30, too.

Magnolia

Magnolia has announced its new Unconference for developers, which will take place in Basel, Switzerland on June 21, followed by two days of workshops. Magnolia have run with the ‘unconference’ idea for years now, claiming that it lets delegates co-design the agenda they want, since the topics are suggested and decided by the attendees themselves.

As for the workshops, Magnolia if focusing on front end development, continuous delivery and personalization.

Magnolia users will be using June to get to grips with the recently released Magnolia 5.5.4, which brings about improvements for both authors and developers. Those improvements include: smoother importing of zip folder to the Assets app, UI enhancements and YAML exporting for apps and JCR tools.

In other news, Magnolia 5.3 will reach the end of its supported life on June 30, 2017. The old branch will no longer be maintained or supported. Magnolia encourages users to upgrade sites to the latest release in the Magnolia 5.x branch. Find out more.

dotCMS

dotCMS released 4.1 on June 6, and although it’s technically a minor release, there are some noteworthy updates being made to the platform.

The new release will bring about REST API content type management, Hazelcast integration, progressive JPEG support and more.

dotCMS will also be presenting at the Digital Marketing for Financial Services Summit in Toronto on June 22.

eZ Systems

We’re on the final day of the eZ Conference, which kicked off in London on June 6 and ends today.

The company revealed the eZ Platform cloud at the event.

Grav

Grav, the open source flat-file CMS, released Grav 1.2 and Admin Plugin 1.3 on March 31. It’s the platform’s first major release in almost a year.

New features for Grav include a force SSL capability, cached JSON file support and support for PHP’s built-in web server. As for the admin plugin, users can enjoy custom avatars, a new permissions field and an interface that’s easier to use on mobile devices.

2017: Approaching Halfway

New product updates from WordPress, Grav, Liferay and dotCMS prove that the open source space is in good health as we move towards the halfway mark of 2017.

Stay tuned for next month’s forecast, where we’ll see what the second half of the year holds.