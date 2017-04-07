LinkedIn's new workforce report analyzes regional and general hiring trends in the US. PHOTO: Richard

Facebook wants to "make the world more open and connected."

LinkedIn wants everyone to have a job.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based professional social network released its latest monthly workforce report on employment trends Wednesday. It wants to help "create economic opportunity for every worker in the global workforce."

LinkedIn began releasing the numbers in February.

"We hope you’ll use insights from our report to better navigate your career," company officials wrote in the LinkedIn Workforce | United States | Report for April, "whether you’re unemployed and wondering if hiring is improving in your industry, exploring new skills to learn to make yourself more attractive to employers, or considering a move and curious which cities need your skills most."

LinkedIn breaks down the report into a section that looks at hiring, skills gaps and migration trends across the US, and a city section that analyzes employment trends in 20 of the largest US metro areas.

Some of the interesting findings include:

Hiring across the US was 5.8 percent higher in March than in March 2016

Seasonally-adjusted hiring — which LinkedIn defines as hiring that excludes seasonal hiring variations (companies hiring less in December due to the holiday season, for instance) — was 0.9 percent lower in March than February

Seattle, Austin and Denver gained the most workers in the last 12 months, with Portland, Dallas, Tampa-St. Petersburg, Charlotte and Nashville close behind

The San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC, continue to have the largest skills gaps, which LinkedIn researchers found is largely due to a scarcity of workers with service-industry skills, like nursing, education and teaching and retail store operations. LinkedIn defines "skills gaps" as "mismatches between the skills workers have (supply) and the skills employers need (demand)."

More than 20,000 companies in the US use LinkedIn to recruit, and more than 3 million jobs are posted on LinkedIn in the US every month.

In other technology news ...

Atlassian Puts Trello to Work

Atlassian has already put to work Trello, the task management provider it acquired in January.

It has enabled its JIRA Cloud, Confluence Cloud and Bitbucket Cloud Power-Ups on Trello boards. It allows information like statuses, updates and priorities to be put on Trello boards, Atlassian officials said.

Teams in HipChat can link Trello boards to HipChat rooms. HipChat is Atlassian's collaboration chat tool.

"As company landscapes change from teams spread out across an office floor to being distributed across the globe," Atlassian Product Marketing Manager Brian Cervino wrote in a blog post, "effective communication and collaboration is more important than ever. With the Trello integration for HipChat, teams can stay connected to the work getting done in Trello right in their HipChat rooms."

Tallwave Acquires Digital Marketing Agency

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Tallwave, a digital design company, has announced the acquisition of Ethology, digital marketing and customer experience agency.

Company officials said Tallwave will expand through the acquisition its consultative and management services and strategic partnerships.

Ethology focuses on search, paid media, content and web development. Tallwave offers business strategy, branding, product design and development and market intelligence. Tallwave and Ethology previously partnered on brand projects.

In addition to the acquisition, Tallwave raised an additional round of funding to support the integration and the continued growth of its team. It did not disclose the funding amount or acquisition price tag.

Magento Updates Commerce Cloud

Magento has updated its Commerce Cloud with new capabilities for shipping, content management, social commerce, payments and business intelligence.



It announced the platform update at its Imagine 2017 conference in Las Vegas Wednesday.

Magento officials promised users will be able to leverage drag-and-drop content management features to build sites, facilitate social commerce and leverage built-in analytics.

Jason Woosley, SVP of product and technology at Magento, said the capabilities help merchants compete in a "new era of commerce.”

The news includes updates to:

Magento Shipping, which provides an API-based infrastructure that connects to third-party shipping providers while offering access to regional and international carriers

Magento BlueFoot CMS, which simplifies content creation and management

Magento Social, which allows merchants to engage with audiences directly through social media channels, including Facebook and Pinterest

Magento Business Intelligence Essentials, which are analytics that drive marketing, merchandizing and business initiatives.

ActionIQ Nets $13 Million

Customer Data Platform ActionIQ has announced a Series A funding round of $13 million from Sequoia Capital. FirstMark Capital also participated in the Series A round, as well as seed round investors.

ActionIQ is one of the vendors in the emerging category of Customer Data Platforms (CDPs), which allow marketers to build unified customer databases that can be accessed by other systems.

Raab Associates released data in January that suggested the CDP space will reach $1 billion by 2019. Although a small step, the investment into ActionIQ signifies investor confidence in these platforms.

"Fortune 500 companies today are forced to use multiple vendors when trying to activate their various customer data sources and then distribute gained insights across channels back to customers," ActionIQ officials said in a blog post announcing the news. "This creates inherent operational challenges, and from a data perspective, simply doesn’t work."

ActionIQ helps centralize customer data structure in raw form for experimentation by non-technical users, officials said.

"The data center also needs an intuitive UI designed for the marketing use case so that marketers can build campaigns at scale, with speed, ingenuity and freedom from IT," officials added. "Fortunately for the CTOs, CIOs and CMOs looking to buy these Customer Data Platforms, there are great early success stories."

Workato Partners with RingCentral

Cupertino, Calif.-based Workato, an integration and automation platform, has announced a partnership with enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions provider RingCentral. It allows businesses to integrate RingCentral into their business workflows with full access to customer data across apps.

Company officials illustrated the partnership this way: when a call comes through RingCentral from an existing HubSpot contact, the employee can see all relevant information about the caller through insights Workato pulls from applications like Zendesk, JIRA, ServiceNow, Intacct and others. Once the call is completed, Workato automatically logs that call directly under the caller’s HubSpot entry.

When a call is missed in RingCentral, the integration with Workato automatically sends a text message to the intended call recipient, including the time and the caller’s contact information.

“Our partnership with Workato is strategic to our mission to streamline and unify the user experience in the workplace,” David Lee, vice president of platform at RingCentral, said in a statement. “The line between communications and collaboration is blurring at an exponential pace."

New Hires

Couchbase Names New CEO

Matt Cain

Mountain View, Calif.-based Couchbase, an NoSQL database provider, has appointed former Veritas President Matt Cain as CEO and board member.

Cain succeeds Bob Wiederhold, who has served as CEO of Couchbase since 2010 and will remain as executive chairman.

Most recently Cain served at Veritas Technologies LLC as president of worldwide field operations. He led a 4,200-person team responsible for all aspects of sales, customer retention, channels, services and support.

Before that, he was chief product officer of the company's $2.5 billion business. Cain previously held a variety of senior leadership roles at Symantec and spent a decade at Cisco Systems.

The Hartford Names New CX Officer

Bruce Shuman

Investment and insurance company The Hartford has appointed Bruce Shuman as Chief Digital and Customer Experience Officer, a newly created position. Shuman will lead efforts to design, build and manage digital experiences, based on a customer-driven research agenda.

“Customer expectations today are at an all-time high when it comes to service and the digital experience, and it is imperative that companies maximize those interactions,” CMO and CCO Kathy Bromage said in statement.

Shuman returns to The Hartford where he was previously responsible for leading digital teams in personal lines and enterprise marketing. Most recently, Shuman was with Travelers, where he held leadership positions in enterprise e-business and operations, including small business customer and agent service through traditional and digital channels.

Previously, Shuman managed consumer-facing ecommerce and mobile activities for GE Capital’s consumer finance business.