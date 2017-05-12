Too many brands shout at their social followers rather than listen and engage, a study by Lithium Technologies found. PHOTO: kimba Howard

Nearly all brands are stuck in old “broadcast” modes of social media practices and rely too much on push tactics rather than listening and engaging.

This was one of the findings out of San Francisco-based Lithium Technologies State of Social Engagement report, released this week.

According to the report, 98 percent of brands’ social strategies are stuck in antiquated “broadcast” mode, up from 95 percent last year.

The report rated select Fortune 1000 brands across branded online communities as well as social channels: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest. It surveyed eight industries and 70 brands.

Only one percent of brands build relationships with advocates and influencers, Lithium also found.

If Everybody's Talking, Nobody's Listening

“In the event of a crisis consumers inevitably turn to social media to voice their opinion, which can cause bad situations to worsen for brands who aren’t prepared,” said Rob Tarkoff, Lithium president and CEO. “It’s no longer a question of whether social has real-world impact on businesses. It does, and getting the strategy right will have a direct impact on stock price, sales and long-term success of the business.”

Are brands doing anything better?

Yes: better storytelling, more cohesion across channels and more engagement with follower content, according to survey results.

Specific findings from the report include:

27 percent of brands leveraged storytelling this year (up from 6 percent)

Brands leveraged Facebook (73 percent) and Twitter (63 percent) but largely ignored channels like Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube

56 percent of brands asked questions of their followers or engaged with follower content, up from 40 percent last year

63 percent retweeted followers, compared to 35 percent in 2016.

Retail and consumer products scored the highest as a vertical with powerful community engagement via how-tos and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

In other technology news ...

Hoboken, NJ-based NICE introduced a new solution this week called Digital Containment which aims to improve customer experience and self-service customer interactions through multi-channel journey analytics.

The solution is built on the NICE Customer Experience Analytics platform. It will allow companies to evaluate digital engagement across channels to reduce customer dropout and alleviate the pressure on customer service centers.

“The global market for self-service digital technologies is growing rapidly,” said Miki Migdal, president of the NICE Enterprise Product Group. “In this environment, NICE’s Digital Containment solution helps ensure contact centers can provide their customers the rapid, independent issue resolution they demand.”

Brainshark Launches Brainshark Labs

SaaS-based sales enablement and readiness solution provider Brainshark announced the launch of Brainshark Labs, an incubator for research and innovation, at Microsoft Build 2017 in Seattle.

Brainshark Labs’ mission is to find innovative ways to help sales organizations, according to company officials.

Waltham, Mass.-based Brainshark is also enhancing its sales enablement solutions, including updates to wearable technology, virtual reality and artificial intelligence. Brainshark solutions leverage automated machine scoring to help salespeople elevate their performance while understanding of tone of voice, energy levels and body language.

“We believe that every sales team, no matter how effective, can be even better: more knowledgeable, more productive and more motivated,” said Chris Caruso, Chief Technology Officer at Brainshark.

Adobe Updates Marketing, Creative Clouds

Adobe announced updates to its marketing and analytics solutions during its Adobe Summit EMEA at ICC ExCeL in London this week.

Adobe officials said the new capabilities offer tighter integrations and “seamless workflows” across content composition, marketing execution and data.

Adobe Dreamweaver now integrates with Adobe Campaign so emails created in Dreamweaver can automatically sync with Adobe Campaign, in order to send personalized, contextual emails.

Adobe Experience Manager’s digital asset management system also got an update. Content can be automatically identified and synchronized based on metadata applied in the industry-standard XMP format in Creative Cloud.

Developers can set up text notifications in Creative Cloud triggered by specific activities, such as when a creative file is changed or a new asset is uploaded.

Adobe Target also updated its implementation framework to create the new Experience Optimization Framework.

Sitecore Cloud Offers PaaS Support

Digital experience platform provider Sitecore announced its Sitecore Cloud now provides platform-as-a-service (PaaS) native support for the Sitecore solution.

Sitecore Cloud leverages Microsoft Azure’s PaaS development and deployment environment.

Copenhagen-based Sitecore already brought its Web Experience Manager to Azure and now offers the entire Sitecore Experience Platform and Sitecore Commerce on Azure.

“Azure provides exceptional speed, scale, and reliability all the while saving costs associated with last-generation infrastructure-as-a-service and on-premises infrastructures,” said Ryan Donovan, senior vice president of product management at Sitecore.

Movingimage Hires Natalia Kermode

Natalia Kermode

Enterprise video provider movingimage has hired Natalia Kermode as the managing director of sales for Americas.

Kermode comes to movingimage from competitor Kaltura. There, she managed US and global enterprise and channel sales.

She was the company’s top salesperson for four out of five years prior to moving into higher level management positions, according to company officials.

“Movingimage is a well-established market leader in Europe and has the most robust, secure and deeply integrated cross-enterprise video solution available,” Kermode said.

The move comes after the company announced the availability of VideoManager Pro App, an enterprise video manager application available for the iOS platform.

Users can upload videos from their smartphones to the movingimage Enterprise Video Platform and then share the video on corporate intranet and internet sites, online stores or to any social media sites.