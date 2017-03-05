Digital Workplace Experience will be held at the Radisson Blu Aqua hotel in Chicago.

Do you have the tools, the technologies, the strategies and, perhaps most importantly, an intrinsic understanding of the cultural changes you need to support the digital workplace?

You're going to need them. New and emerging technologies are transforming not only the type of work employees perform, but where and how work gets done. Need some help to prepare for these seismic changes? We're here for you.

This June, Simpler Media Group, Inc., publisher of CMSWire and creator of DX Summit, and strategic partner and boutique consultancy Digital Workplace Group (DWG), will present Digital Workplace Experience. The three-day event will run June 19 to 21 at the Radisson Blu Aqua hotel in Chicago. Read more and register here.

Here are some more of our favorites from the past week.

A Sample of Our Stories

Customer Experience

Digital Workplace

Information Management

Featured Events

Featured Research