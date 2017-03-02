Expect some significant forward momentum from open source CMS projects as they push to reach their quarterly goals. PHOTO: Agnieszka K.

Because the world of open source CMS moves with such speed, we’re pausing at the turn of each month to forecast the news before it hits the wire.

The end of March will mark the end of the first quarter of 2017 (I know, I can’t believe it either) — which means we can expect some significant movement as vendors attempt to reach their quarterly goals.

Without further adieu, here’s what you can expect from your favorite open source CMS projects in the final weeks of the first quarter of 2017.

Drupal

To go along with its brand new website, the Drupal project is seeking to end the first quarter of 2017 by engaging in some targeted content marketing.

According to the Drupal roadmap, “promote Drupal adoption through industry-related content” is on the agenda for Q1 2017, which I can only assume is part of Drupal’s ongoing plan to promote itself more efficiently.

Drupal is also taking steps toward the release of Drupal 8.3, as it recently unveiled the first release candidate.

Adopters of Drupal 8.3 can expect:

The ability to drag-and-drop images into image fields in Quick Edit mode

Improved usability for image fields on mobile devices

Easier content authoring on larger screen sizes

Enhanced REST and API-first support

A long list of bug fixes

Drupal didn’t specify a final release date, although sometime during April appears most likely. As for March, developers should expect nothing more than more release candidates.

Joomla

Joomla 3.7 is also expected to be released in coming weeks. According to Joomla itself, March 28 is the date in the crosshairs. Here’s what you can expect from Joomla 3.7 when it lands:

New custom fields feature which enables users to add up to 16 different types of data fields to articles, user records and contacts

The ability to easily translate website content from one interface

Improved workflows around creating categories, articles and menus (no more jumping between components/views)

Easier extension maintenance, including the ability to block administrators from accidentally uninstalling needed extension package pieces

New TinyMCE functionality

SilverStripe

The SilverStripe project is edging closer to the eagerly anticipated milestone that is SilverStripe 4.

Upon the recent release of SilverStripe 4 Alpha5, SilverStripe’s developer Christopher Joe stated, “The number of API changes is getting smaller now, so we are anticipating a beta release soon.”

When it is finally released, SilverStripe 4 will include features such as:

A revamped user interface

A new asset manager interface with drag-and-drop functionality

Improved campaign management along with collaboration features

Asset versioning, allowing for assets to be modified independently of the pages they appear on

We may well see a beta version of SilverStripe 4 in March, while the SilverStripe roadmap hints at a fourth quarter 2017 release date.

More Open Source Projects to Keep Tabs On

ModX 2.5.6 is slated for release on March 17, while the WordPress team will use March to focus on honing their new attitude towards SSL — particularly since WordPress 4.8 is showing no signs of development.



Finally, it’s possible October CMS will release more information regarding October Pond in the weeks ahead.

Did I miss any impending action from the world of open source CMS? Leave a comment below to forecast more news.