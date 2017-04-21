Oracle made a big bet on adtech this week with the purchase of New York City-based Moat PHOTO: bvi4092

Oracle announced its intentions to acquire Moat this week, a company that provides advertising insights for digital ad buyers.

When the reported $850 million deal is finalized, Oracle plans to integrate Moat into its Oracle Data Cloud.

Oracle's Data Cloud leverages data and analytics to enhance media for marketers and publishers, according to Oracle officials.

Moat will remain an independent platform within the Oracle Data Cloud. Oracle's goal is for Moat’s attention analytics and intelligence suite to "provide a strong complement" to Oracle Data Cloud’s audience targeting and measurement solutions.

Eric Roza, SVP and general manager of Oracle Data Cloud, said Moat provides actionable insights around viewability, brand safety, non-human traffic and ad creation.

"With the Moat acquisition," he added, "Oracle Data Cloud now offers brands and publishers a full suite of targeting and measurement solutions to improve the outcome of virtually every type of digital advertising campaign.”

Sprinklr, Percolate Lead Content Marketing Wave

Forrester named Sprinklr and Percolate leaders in its Forrester Wave for Content Marketing Platforms (fee required). Kapost, NewsCred and Opal offer "competitive options," and Contently, ScribbleLive, Skyword and Spredfast lag behind, according to Forrester.

Percolate was the lone leader the last time around.

Forrester analyst Ryan Skinner wrote the report with help from colleagues Melissa Parrish, Jeremy Swire and Christine Turley.

They define content marketing platforms as solutions that "help marketing teams collaborate on a content strategy, orchestrate the numerous, concurrent streams of activity by content creators, curators and distributors inside and outside of the company, and optimize downstream cross-channel distribution to key audiences."

Forrester found these platforms:

Support a standalone editorial proposition with some channel distribution

Offer an environment for omnichannel planning but little to no distribution

Offer omnichannel planning and aim to orchestrate distribution.

Sprinklr, Forrester authors reported, has invested beyond its social platform into customer experience management that features content capabilities.

"One of its bigger content marketing users described it as his digital spine," Forrester researchers wrote, "hosting the data and delivering it into executions using workflow and collaboration as the muscle."

Percolate, meanwhile, includes tagging, workflow and integrations.

"Percolate," Forrester wrote, "has developed one of the most comprehensive and rich offerings for content metadata, which — feeding through to tools like web content management (WCM) or email service providers (ESPs) for delivery and to BI tools like Domo or Tableau for visualization — gives marketers a better understanding of how their customers relate to content and topics."

New Hires

AdRoll Hires President

Toby Gabriner

San Francisco-based AdRoll, a performance marketing platform, announced this week Toby Gabriner has been named president. Gabriner previously served as strategic advisor to the company.

Gabriner succeeds president, CMO and founding team member Adam Berke, who will remain active with the company as a strategic advisor, officials said. He will oversee product, marketing and commercialization for the company.

Gabriner served as president of digital agency Carat Interactive, CEO of demand-side platform [x+1], as well as president of Tribal Fusion, an ad network.

AdRoll also announced it increased its customer base to 35,000 brands worldwide in 2016.

Cision Announces COO, CRO

Michael Piispanen

Cision has hired Michael Piispanen, former Nasdaq VP of corporate solutions, as its new Chief Operations Officer, and Patrick Galvin, former VP of general business at InsideSales.com, as its new Chief Revenue Officer for North America.

Piispanen will lead business operations, program and project management, business process engineering and M&A activities. He also oversees business units across geographies

Over the last 15 years he has served in a number of roles within Nasdaq’s corporate solutions business.

Pat Galvin

Galvin will lead the optimization of Cision’s go-to-market strategy for customer acquisition and retention. With nearly two decades of sales leadership experience in the technology, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and services industries, Galvin has held positions at companies including Insidesales.com, Oracle and Marketo.

Vidder Names New VP of Marketing

Gregory Ness

Campbell, Calif.-based Vidder, which provides trusted access control solutions, announced this week it named Gregory Ness as its new VP of marketing. He will guide marketing programs globally.

“I’ve been following Vidder for years and am impressed with the team, the technology and the growing importance of trusted access to apps and data,” Ness said. “Cloud, digitalization and advanced threats will put security, access control and Vidder at center stage as networks evolve to address new demands and operating realities.”

Dropbox Integrates with Facebook's Workplace

Dropbox was among one of the companies announcing integrations with enterprise collaboration Workplace by Facebook this week.

Dropbox teams with Facebook to let users access files from Dropbox directly in Workplace.

"This announcement comes at an exciting time for Workplace," Dropbox officials said. "At this week’s F8 developer conference, Facebook announced again that Workplace is available for free, bringing the service to an even wider audience. As one of the first productivity services to be integrated into Workplace, we’re excited to play a part. With this integration, you can post any file from your Dropbox account directly in Workplace."

Velocidi Updates Marketing Platform

New York City-based Velocidi, a marketing intelligence company, announced this week a new release of its platform that is designed to unify fragmented marketing data.

This week's release of Velocidi's cloud-based marketing intelligence platform enables marketers to easily ingest and cleanse data from disparate sources, officials claim. It connects disparate marketing systems and data and provides a singular view of marketing spend and performance.

The updates include:

Sourcerer: connects data sources via API, SFTP drops, or Excel uploads

Editor: provides ability to edit the data without technology support or programming skills

Story: visualizes the patterns and relationships within marketing data

"Traditional methods of marketing analysis and reporting have been fraught with complexity and manual tasks," said David Dunne, founder and CEO of Velocidi. "To solve these problems, our platform automates data collection for rapid organization and synthesis."

HubSpot and Shakr Partner

Cambridge, Mass.-based HubSpot has partnered with Shakr, a video creation platform. This week, the companies launched StoriesAds.com, a platform for creating video content tailored for Instagram’s vertical format.

Company officials call StoriesAds.com the first platform to offer the appropriate resources needed to develop vertical video advertisements.

“StoriesAds.com provides a resource for companies to promote their brand in the ever-shifting social media landscape without having to compromise quality,” said David Lee, CEO of Shakr.

Survey: Marketers Don't Support Culture

Pepperjam surveyed 300 marketers at last month's Adobe Summit in Las Vegas and found companies were making little investment into the people and culture that puts marketing technology into practice.

About 11 percent of respondents indicated a key marketing challenge is “understanding, managing or outsourcing my technology platforms for better results.”

And while 20 percent look to stay at the forefront of innovative marketing strategies and 41 percent of their efforts will be innovating technology, only 5 percent of senior marketers prioritize creating a creative culture.

Marketers also have more technology and sophisticated solutions than ever before to help them improve messaging, targeting and consumer engagement. However, there remains the challenge of "too much data" or not optimizing existing data:

36 percent of marketers want to leverage data to better understand the customer journey

65 percent of marketers are focused on analyzing the customer journey, consumer behavior and movement of buying audiences

Lastly, a third of marketers want to improve how they use data to deliver the right message to the right person, at the right time.