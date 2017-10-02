The scene from a past Oracle OpenWorld.

Oracle has expanded its artificial intelligence-based Oracle Customer Experience Cloud Suite by adding new capabilities in commerce, customer service and behavioral data.

The announcements came as the Redwood Shores, Calif.-based company kicked off its annual OpenWorld Conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. About 60,000 attended the conference last year. Officials did not have exact figures for this year's conference as of Sept. 29.

Oracle's product news came after the provider landed in the leaderboard of the Forrester Wave for Digital Experience Platforms. Oracle and others had trailed Adobe in the first two DX Waves.

"We've been working hard to build out the complete suite," said Des Cahill, vice president and head CX evangelist at Oracle. "You can't have the data stored in functional silos. Customer experience is more of strategy for CEOs and boards to either catch up or differentiate on."

Oracle's AI Customer Experience Apps

The Oracle CX Cloud Suite is part of the Oracle Applications Cloud.

Oracle has expanded its artificial intelligence-based customer experience apps. The target is improving search capabilities within the Oracle CX Cloud Suite commerce platform, marketing campaign executions and customer service processes.

"We're doing more with our adaptive intelligence apps for customer experience," Cahill said. "We have this enormous data cloud Oracle acquired through BlueKai and a number of other data companies over the last few years and assembled the world’s largest data marketplace of consumer level information, household information and business profile information."

Data from AI apps are combined into the Oracle Cloud infrastructure, "which allows us to monitor click streams in real time," said Cahill, who added Oracle's suite helps users take advantage of anonymized third party data.

"So as a customer interacts with AI apps on a website or in email," he said, "we're able to react to what they're clicking on in real time and learn from that."

Combining B2B, B2C Enterprise Commerce

Oracle's CX Cloud Suite updates also include B2B and B2C commerce scenarios in one interface. Cahill cited the example of a vendor that targets consumers but also sells to Macy's.

The commerce updates include native personalization capabilities.

"Commerce is no longer just a B2C phenonmenon," Cahll said.

Gathering Data on All Channels

Oracle is also infusing data from Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart consumer devices to help organizations get real-time customer insights. Cahill cited the example of a motorcycle with built-in data alerts informing a business it needs service upgrades, as well as other potential upsell areas.

Oracle will also soon be debuting a streaming behavioral-data platform that collects, connects, analyzes and distributes behavioral data in real time.

The goal, Cahill said, is to help organizations "infer meaning from all transactions on all channels."