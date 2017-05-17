Salesforce believes its new Einstein artificial intelligence capabilities will help personalize shopping content in digital commerce. PHOTO: ptwo

Salesforce has infused "even smarter" artificial intelligence (AI) into its Commerce Cloud in order to provide more relevant offers during the online shopping experience.

The San Francisco-based CRM giant added "Einstein Predictive Sort" to its ecommerce platform, a feature which uses machine learning to personalize the order in which products appear in search and category pages on ecommerce sites.

Salesforce Einstein debuted last September to embed AI-capabilities across several applications in the Salesforce Cloud suite. Salesforce Commerce Cloud powers billions of consumer interactions across more than 2,000 retail sites in 53 countries, according to company officials.

"We're surfacing AI throughout our entire platform," said Gordon Evans, VP of marketing at Salesforce.

'Guiding Shoppers to the Right Products'

Commerce Cloud already included Einstein AI capabilities such as Einstein Product Recommendations and Einstein Commerce Insights.

The new Einstein Predictive Sort machine learning combs user order history and web behavior in order to build a predictive model for each individual shopper.

Officials told CMSWire this breaks the barriers of generic segmenting and product recommendations. Instead, it builds a unique and relevant view for each shopper in search results.

Marketers can inject the AI capabilities within their business user tools via drag-and-drop to add to their existing sorting rules and parameters.

Jeff Barnett, CEO of Commerce Cloud for Salesforce, called this use case, "lowering the barriers of AI."

"This is guiding shoppers to the right products," Evans said. "We really think it's going to enhance the mobile shopping experience. When you think about the limited amount of screen real estate you have, this is really going to get the right product surfaced more quickly for each individual consumer. You don't need a team of data scientists or consultants to optimize this."

Connecting Customers to Goods, Google Android Pay Integration

Salesforce also added new order management features, mobile site reference architecture blueprints and a Google Android Pay integration.

New order management uses intelligent algorithms to help retailers connect customers to inventory. It allows them the ability to manage and collect order and inventory data across stores, warehouses and dropship vendors.

"You can buy anywhere, fulfill anywhere and service anywhere," Evans told CMSWire. "This makes sure customers can get whatever they want and have it wherever they want."

The new mobile site reference architecture provides an out-of-the-box mobile website blueprint for best practices in mobile site design, merchandising and technical architecture.

Commerce Cloud Einstein Predictive Sort is expected to be generally available in July 2017 at no additional cost. Mobile site reference architecture and Android Pay are expected to be generally available in August. Commerce Cloud Order Management is priced on a per-order basis with a shared success model and is generally available today.