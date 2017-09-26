SAP CEO Bill McDermott led the unveiling of the SAP Data Hub in New York City today, joined by Irfan Khan, global head of database and data management sales PHOTO: Virginia Backaitis

New York City — High above the Hudson River, on the 53rd floor of 10 Hudson Yards, SAP CEO Bill McDermott led the unveiling of SAP Data Hub yesterday.

With Data Hub, the Walldorf, Germany-based software giant is "reaching beyond the boundaries of SAP," to help its more than 355,000 business customers capitalize on their vast stores of data.

SAP is the world’s third largest software company, but it can't rest on its laurels as innovative, smaller tech companies seek to chip away at its enterprise stronghold.

SAP’s answer to them, until now, has been in-memory data platform SAP HANA, in-memory, distributed, big data analyzing SAP Vora, and digital innovation system SAP Leonardo.

Introducing SAP Data Hub

SAP engineered the new Data Hub to unlock information trapped in diverse data landscapes and to then integrate, orchestrate and apply data governance, enabling the creation of data pipelines. Data remains and is processed in place, which avoids creation of further silos.

SAP Data Hub also closes the gap of big data (Hadoop) support that SAP lacked — and which excluded them from “pretty much all next-gen apps scenarios,” according to Constellation Research analyst Holger Mueller.

Global Head of SAP Database and Data Management Sales, Irfan Khan joined McDermott on stage, saying Data Hub is about "making complexity of data simple."

If all works as presented, it will be great news for IT managers in SAP shops who have spent the last few years trying to figure out not only how to bust data silos — think data lakes, enterprise data warehouses, data marts, cloud applications, cloud storage and business intelligence tools — but also to integrate enterprise data (on-premises data, business systems data, partner data) with big data stemming and streaming from social, mobile and IoT.

The SAP Data Hub promises to simplify it all by providing insight as to what data is available inside and outside of the enterprise, making that data accessible, applying governance and identifying data opportunities while resolving emerging data threats and ensuring the right pathway for data to flow.

A Single Data Environment

According to SAP, it is only by performing all of this in a single environment can businesses create game-changing data processing pipelines, harmonize information from disparate sources, process data where it resides and apply computational libraries and machine learning, like TensorFlow.

SAP Data Hub brings with it new, much needed capabilities which should empower enterprises to build innovative applications, according to Mueller.