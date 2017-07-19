CMSWire's DX Summit will return to Chicago for the third year in a row this fall PHOTO: Pedro Lastra

Chicago has inspired novelists, movie directors, politicians and innovators.

It's also inspired the team at CMSWire — which is why we are returning once again to the Windy City this November to share the latest strategies, technologies, practices and case studies in digital customer experience at our third annual DX Summit (#DXS17).

DXS17 will take place Nov. 13 through 15 at the award-winning Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago, with a full day of pre-conference workshops on Nov. 13.

The Goal Remains the Same: Delivering Exceptional DX

The digital experience landscape has changed dramatically in the two short years since our inaugural DX Summit. Artificial intelligence has opened new opportunities to automate and personalize customer experiences, the borders between ecommerce and digital experience have blurred and chatbots have stepped in to support customer service. But throughout all of the changes the end goal remains the same: delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Kristina Podnar And as digital governance advisor Kristina Podnar notes, the stakes have never been higher:

"Today we see very informed and demanding customers, who equate brands with experiences. That means that if the customer digital journey is a good one, the customer is willing to pay for the excellent experience, even when it comes at a premium. Conversely, if the customer digital journey is a poor one, it can quickly anger customers, lead to unfavorable reviews and social media shout outs, damage the brand and company financial performance."

As with the first two conferences, DXS17 will bring together thought leaders, practitioners and analysts to share their insights into how to deliver the customer experiences that succeed.

Delivering customer experiences takes coordinated effort on the back end to "enable digital workers within the organization to use their creativity and innovation around digital while still ensuring a cohesive and exceptional customer experience." Podnar will explain how to do this during her Nov. 13 workshop, "Choreographing Creativity: Deliver Great CX through Digital Standards."

A Deep Dive Into 4 DX Themes

DXS17 will feature a unique mix of interactive workshops, case studies and technology-driven spotlights focused on four main themes:

Leadership, Vision and Culture

DX Project Success

Commerce and Experience

Analytics, Insight and Action

Cinny Little Cinny Little, senior analyst with Forrester, will return this year to help attendees make the most of their customer experience analytics:

"To remain competitive, digital professionals must up their game in driving more actions from data-driven measurements about customer experience. That takes asking the right questions, connecting to the metrics that matter, and combining measurement types. And most of all, making progress with what you have now."

David Hobbs Conference attendees will also get some advice on how to get their digital houses in order from website transformation consultant David Hobbs, who told CMSWire, "most digital presences are both fragmented and have a large amount of ineffective pages. Yet most DX projects focus on a very narrow part of the organization’s digital presence." Hobbs will share advice on how to gain a full picture of your DX presence in order to deliver a cohesive customer view.

Sheryl Kingstone, director of research with 451 Research, returns this year to share some of the latest best practices to help businesses embrace new digital strategies.

Sheryl Kingstone "While digital experience garners a lot of attention, it will not be successful without full consideration of an organization’s strategy, platform and operations. As companies move down the path of unified commerce experiences, they need to leverage new conversation technologies, AI and data to meet rising customer expectations for contextual experiences," said Kingstone.

Won't You Join Us?

This is only a small taste of what's to come at DXS17. Brad Dunn, the web and digital communications director at Chicago's Field Museum will give us an inside look at how the museum creates engaging experiences and Dan Moriarty will return sharing lessons he's learned as the digital director of the Chicago Bulls.

DXS17 promises to be as informative, as productive and yes, as fun, as our last two conferences. Have a look at the speaker line-up, understand why you should attend and then register now to save money with our early bird pricing discounts.

We hope to see you in November.